In the world of American football, rising stars quickly become the center of public attention, and Isiah Pacheco, the dynamic running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, is no exception. Since getting picked in the 2022 NFL Draft, everyone’s been buzzing about Isiah Pacheco. He’s not just turning heads with his run game on the field, but off the field, too, by spending time in camps and influencing the younger generation. As the Super Bowl inches closer, it’s not just his on-field prowess that’s got people talking.

Advertisement

While fans would love to see someone special cheering for Isiah from the stands, it appears that, for now, they might have to wait, as Isiah Pacheco, at 23 years old, seems to be single. Despite the public’s curiosity, the former Rutgers star has maintained a private persona when it comes to his personal life.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CtE5JzitCF3/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

His social media presence, primarily his Instagram account, is almost exclusively dedicated to his professional career, with no hints of romantic involvement. Since his first post in 2020, it’s clear that football has been his primary focus.

In a world where celebrity relationships are often scrutinized, Isiah’s choice to keep his private life separate from his professional one is not only respectable but also quite wise. Whether he is dating someone or not, he seems content to let that aspect of his life remain personal. If he chooses to make any romantic relationship public, the Super Bowl would indeed be a memorable occasion to do so.

Isiah Pacheco Navigates Grief With Mother Felicia Cannon

Isiah’s journey to the NFL is a story of resilience and determination, deeply rooted in his family background. Born to Felicia Cannon and Julio Pacheco in New Jersey, Isiah is the youngest of five siblings in a close-knit family.

His father, Julio, of Puerto Rican descent, and his mother, Felicia, a dedicated homemaker, raised their family amid modest means. Isiah’s deep connection with his mother is symbolized by the necklace he wears, bearing her nickname, ‘Jody’.

Isiah’s path has not been without its hardships. The family endured back-to-back tragedies with the loss of Isiah’s older brother, Travoise Cannon, in a brutal stabbing, and a year later, his sister Celeste Cannon fell victim to gun violence.

Advertisement

However, it’s through these experiences that Isiah’s strength and passion for football have become even more pronounced. As per PressOfAtlanticCity, Isiah maintains a close bond with his mother and often exchanges texts. When they are together, the mother-son duo will find solace in watching football highlights on YouTube when they have trouble sleeping. “He warms my heart,” Felicia says.

After clinching a Super Bowl ring in his debut season with the Chiefs, Isiah is once again on the Super Bowl run. A trustee target for Patrick Mahomes, he has been making strides by adding two rushing scores in the postseason and 186 yards. He will lock horns with the Ravens this Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.