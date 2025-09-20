Texas Tech QB Behren Morton Speaks Up About Patrick Mahomes’ Role in Helping Him Grow

The Kansas City Chiefs made it to the Super Bowl last season, but one could argue the way they finished was among the worst in the league. That brutal loss in the Big Game has carried over into the 2025 season, as the Chiefs have started 0-2 for the first time since 2014, well before the Mahomes era even began. Still, the silver lining for Patrick Mahomes is that his alma mater is doing just fine, and that has a lot to do with him.

While Mahomes’ Chiefs are winless in the NFL through two weeks, his college team, the Texas Tech Red Raiders, has done the opposite. They’ve started 3-0 for the first time since 2021, and according to starting QB Behren Morton, Mahomes has been a big part of their success.

Morton spoke with former Heisman winner and Fox college football analyst Matt Leinart this week, and the QB was asked about what advice Mahomes has given him. Morton said Mahomes has not only provided guidance but has also made a significant financial investment to help improve the program.

“Play the next play. He kinda told me that after last year. He texted me early on in the season, I kinda got shooken up on a couple plays early on. He texted me after the game, just like, get to that ‘what’s next’ mentality. That what’s next, next play,” the 23-year-old QB said.

“You know he’s been such a good help with all the NIL he’s put into this university. The new uniforms we get to wear this year. He’s just been such a help and it’s awesome to have him on our side,” Morton added.

Morton joined Texas Tech way back in 2021. This will be his third year as the starting QB for the Red Raiders. He went 8-4 as the starter last year, but unfortunately, shoulder surgery forced him to miss their Bowl game appearance. According to him, he’s better off for the adversity.

“It’s been a crazy ride going through four offensive coordinators. It’s been a whirlwind every single offseason. Getting surgery last season too, this is the first season truly I feel healthy up top. Just really blessed and thankful for the ups and downs I’ve been through in college. It’s been a fun journey. I love Lubbock. Born here, raised here. This place is home to me. Just really excited what we’re doing right now this season.”

Best advice @PatrickMahomes has given you? 👀 Matt Leinart's Power Player, @TexasTechFB QB Behren Morton, with more. pic.twitter.com/FzHPt9vBKc — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 17, 2025

Morton and the No. 17 Red Raiders will aim to keep their perfect start alive on Saturday as they put their 3-0 record on the line against another unbeaten squad, the Utah Utes. With just minutes remaining, Morton and company lead 34-10, so the win, and a 4-0 record, looks all but locked in.

Meanwhile, Mahomes will hope to earn his first win of the 2025 NFL season when they head to MetLife Stadium to take on the enigmatic (and also 0-2) New York Giants on Sunday Night Football this weekend.