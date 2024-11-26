Pat Mahomes Sr. Feels Proud as His Grandson Bronze Celebrates Second Birthday With Adidas Launch

Patrick Mahomes celebrated his son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III‘s birthday by unveiling the little one’s own sneaker design. Bronze turned two on November 25, so a “colorway” with footwear giant Adidas was a big deal. However, it was the message in the launch teaser that caught Pat Mahomes Sr.’s attention.

In the video that the Chiefs quarterback shared on Instagram, dad Mahomes can be seen playing with son Bronze in a room lit with red lighting. Some bronze-colored items, like a tricycle and a football, are also seen. And in the voiceover, Mahomes can be heard saying, “Three rings, three stripes, three generations. The legend lives on the field. The legacy lives at home.”

“Three generations” is what caught Pat Mahomes Sr.’s attention, as it acknowledges the former baseball pitcher’s legacy, now continuing with his grandson, Bronze.

“So awesome. 3 generations. He’s a natural. Go (ahead) king,” Pat wrote in the comments.

The Patrick-Bronze reveal has become a fan favorite. The bronze hue in the sneaker is also receiving positive reactions online. “These are (fire emoji) hbd, bronze!” one fan wrote.

Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson, was also left in awe, writing in the comments, “This is awesome!!” along with two fire emojis. Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, joined in as well, expressing her love for the collaboration on Bronze’s special day, writing, “So much to celebrate and be thankful for! Love this so much!!”

Randi Mahomes, mother of Patrick, grandmother of Bronze, was left teary-eyed over the collab. Happy tears, of course. Reacting to the hype-teaser on X, she wrote, “Tears!!! I love this so much!!!”

Brittany, wife of Patrick, shared the video on her IG story and wrote, “Omg my wittle Bronze.” She also left her review of the shoe in the comments of the teaser, saying, “the best shoe yet.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster showed up as well. “Tough (fire emoji” he commented. Opponents on the field but friends off it, Von Miller, a Bills linebacker, also left a comment—more like an emoji comment: “(goat emoji) (red heart emoji)”

The sneakers, which have received approval from the NFL world, are now available on Adidas’s official website, priced at $150.