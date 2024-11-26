mobile app bar

Pat Mahomes Sr. Feels Proud as His Grandson Bronze Celebrates Second Birthday With Adidas Launch

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Pat Mahomes Sr., Bronze, and Patrick Mahomes

Pat Mahomes Sr., Bronze, and Patrick Mahomes / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes celebrated his son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III‘s birthday by unveiling the little one’s own sneaker design. Bronze turned two on November 25, so a “colorway” with footwear giant Adidas was a big deal. However, it was the message in the launch teaser that caught Pat Mahomes Sr.’s attention.

In the video that the Chiefs quarterback shared on Instagram, dad Mahomes can be seen playing with son Bronze in a room lit with red lighting. Some bronze-colored items, like a tricycle and a football, are also seen. And in the voiceover, Mahomes can be heard saying, “Three rings, three stripes, three generations. The legend lives on the field. The legacy lives at home.”

“Three generations” is what caught Pat Mahomes Sr.’s attention, as it acknowledges the former baseball pitcher’s legacy, now continuing with his grandson, Bronze.

“So awesome. 3 generations. He’s a natural. Go (ahead) king,” Pat wrote in the comments.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes)

The Patrick-Bronze reveal has become a fan favorite. The bronze hue in the sneaker is also receiving positive reactions online. “These are (fire emoji) hbd, bronze!” one fan wrote.

Patrick’s younger brother, Jackson, was also left in awe, writing in the comments, “This is awesome!!” along with two fire emojis. Clark Hunt’s wife, Tavia, joined in as well, expressing her love for the collaboration on Bronze’s special day, writing, “So much to celebrate and be thankful for! Love this so much!!”

Randi Mahomes, mother of Patrick, grandmother of Bronze, was left teary-eyed over the collab. Happy tears, of course. Reacting to the hype-teaser on X, she wrote, “Tears!!! I love this so much!!!”

Brittany, wife of Patrick, shared the video on her IG story and wrote, “Omg my wittle Bronze.” She also left her review of the shoe in the comments of the teaser, saying, “the best shoe yet.”

JuJu Smith-Schuster showed up as well. “Tough (fire emoji” he commented. Opponents on the field but friends off it, Von Miller, a Bills linebacker, also left a comment—more like an emoji comment: “(goat emoji) (red heart emoji)”

The sneakers, which have received approval from the NFL world, are now available on Adidas’s official website, priced at $150.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 850 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these