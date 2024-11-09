Travis Hunter’s Answer About His NIL Earnings Shows How Well He Is Media-Trained

In the modern world, being a top-ranked athlete comes with its own set of responsibilities. Gone are the days when simply being the best on the field would make sponsors camp outside your house. The ability to communicate strategically in public is now equally important, and Travis Hunter, in his latest media appearance, demonstrated why he fits that bill.

Advertisement

In his appearance on “Kickin it With Dee,” the Buffs star was coyly asked to reveal his highest earnings from NIL. For a star like Hunter, this is a delicate question due to the number of sponsors he has worked with. These numbers hold utmost significance in the corporate world due to the nuances involved in every deal.

Moreover, letting one’s financial numbers in the open can act as a hindrance to accountants, who are always on the lookout for creative accounting solutions. Lastly, knowing your teammate earns “x” times more than you have the potential to create unnecessary friction in a locker room.

While responding to the cheeky question, Travis kept all these factors in mind. He answered it quite smartly, however, without actually answering it — a true sign of a media-trained athlete.

He replied that all sponsors pay him the same money, surely satisfying every stakeholder’s ego. When asked how he was able to pull this off, he simply revealed that he and his team know how to negotiate to get everyone on the same page.

“They all put around the same price bro, so it really ain’t no [difference]… you just got to know how to negotiate… I just know most of them are all at the same number.”

While the response shows how well media-trained Travis is, his decision not to flex his riches also shows that his focus is on the game, rather than the perks that come along with it. But this doesn’t mean that the Buffs star doesn’t give his all in his commercial commitments.

Travis Hunter opens up on his longest commercial shoot

When asked about his favorite NIL deal, Hunter again played it smart by revealing that he doesn’t have a single favorite when it comes to picking deals. However, he did mention one of the more memorable NIL deals for him, where he was subjected to an eight-hour shoot for the first time in his life.

“I don’t have a favorite [NIL deal]… One of them shoots, however, was super long. I was there for eight hours doing shoot…” divulged the Buffs star.

When reminded that he must have been compensated for it, Travis first shrugged it off by redirecting the focus to the “eight hours” of the shoot.

The hosts, however, were persistent and urged Hunter to reveal the remuneration from that shoot. Hunter, at this moment, helplessly let out a smile as he meekly replied that the pay was good. “It just look good,” said the Buffs two-way player.

As impressive as his humility is, it’s equally impressive to see Hunter keep his monetary status out of the public eye. In an era where most athletes and celebs flaunt their money like it will never end, Hunter’s humility is a fresh change.