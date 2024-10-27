mobile app bar

Travis Hunter’s Secret Sauce — “Staying Home & Chilling With Girlfriend”

Travis Hunter and Leanna Lenee

Travis Hunter (left) and Leanna Lenee (right) Credits: Instagram @db3_tip

Travis Hunter has emerged as an NCAA sensation in the past two years, climbing up the ladders both in terms of stats and NIL valuation. Equally elite as a cornerback and a wide receiver, the 21-year-old has followed in Coach Prime’s footsteps and is already being projected as a part of the Heisman race.

All these shiny accolades beg the question, what’s the secret behind the collegiate’s success? Well, the answer is simpler than one would expect! Hunter shared some glimpses of his life off the field two years ago when he was in Jackson State. While the early twenties are called the prime of one’s life, the athlete revealed that he prefers to keep a low profile and lead a simple life with his girlfriend and friends.

“I don’t go to parties,” said Hunter via Reach The People Media. “I don’t go hang out with nobody. I stay home and I chill with my girlfriend. I played a game with my homeboys but that’s about it…I don’t do no drugs, don’t do none of that”

While explaining why he isn’t a big fan of the party culture, the dual-threat superstar simply said, “Because it’s just not what I want to do.” Hunter believes that indulging himself in the revelries won’t help him reach the “next level” and instead chooses to devote his free time to hobbies to relax his mind. He also emphasized that he likes to do the “most normal stuff” that won’t harm his body in the long run.

If it ain’t helping me to the next level, I ain’t trying to do it. I love to go fishing, like that’s never gonna stop, like that’s something I can ease my mind… but it’s not nothing bad. It ain’t something that’s hurting your body or nothing. I do the most normal stuff and still have fun.”

Hunter definitely prefers the quieter side of life, which is evident by the adorable YouTube channel he runs with his girlfriend, Leanna Lenee, titled Travis and Leanna. The advice for the endeavor also came from a source close to home, Deion Sanders Jr., or as he is affectionately addressed, Bucky.

Deion Sanders Jr. has played a major role in Hunter’s YouTube success

In the same video, Hunter talked about his relationship with Sanders and how they are always looking out for each other. The collegiate revealed how his “big brother” figure Deion Sanders Jr. told him to try shooting videos and educated him about how much revenue he could make off it. And that’s when Hunter‘s YouTube journey began.

He [Bucky] told me like he told me straight up like bro, ‘I’ll be here recording all day bro. why don’t y’all do this yourself?’ I’m like, you’re right. That’s like my big brother so it’s like, he look out for me and I look out for him. So when he told me that, he was showing me like bro if you do this bro this is how much you gonna get out of there. I was like you right man, me and my girlfriend wanted to.”

Along with establishing himself as a strong prospect for the NFL Draft next year, Travis has become a role model for young football enthusiasts who now want to follow in his footsteps. With his current lifestyle and simplistic view of living, it will be interesting to see what new heights the future NFL star will attain in the league.

