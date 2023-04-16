“The Silence Killed Me”: George Kittle Staying Dead Silent When Asked About Deshaun Watson Leaves NFL Fans Thoroughly Amused

Everyone is entitled to have likes and dislikes. Whether you are a fan, player, or coach, it is difficult to admit that you don’t feel one way or another about certain things, or certain people. Sometimes, silence says a lot more than words are ever meant to. This is exactly what happened with George Kittle when he was asked about a certain QB in the NFL.

George Kittle is one of the stars of the West Coast. The 49ers’ tight end has been instrumental in their charge for the AFC Championship last year. Even though they failed, he did put up an incredible performance in their run for it. Now, he is all set to be a part of a team that is actually threatening to make a run for the Super Bowl itself.

George Kittle goes mum when asked about Deshaun Watson

During a segment with Theo Von, George Kittle was asked to respond to a couple of names Theo wanted to put across. The names in the list were pretty simple, QBs who Kittle might want to play with. Andy Dalton and JaMarcus Russell received some form of verbal acknowledgment. However, Deshaun Watson‘s name only brought an eerie, uncomfortable silence.

Fans were very quick to latch on to Kittle’s refusal to say anything. In fact, it seems for them, his silence spoke more than anything. “silence on that boi Watson 😭😭🤣🤣“, “The silence killed me 😂“, “Homie almost laught when he said watson 😭😂” , “Ma boi deshonorable discharge” were some of the most popular reactions to Kittle’s silence.

Kittle made his WWE debut by helping Pat McAfee beat The Miz

While Kittle is certainly a demon on the gridiron, it seems he might have a taste for violence outside of it as well. Though Kittle is not new to Wrestlemania, he sure was new to actually being a part of it. His turn came around recently, at Wrestlemania 39. His job? To help Pat McAfee beat up The Miz.

All in all, George Kittle seems to be enjoying his off-season. However, there is no doubt that he has the next season’s goal in the back of his head. His team is now more than capable of making a run for the top prize, and he has to do his part in it. Will we see Kittle and the 49ers make another run for the Super Bowl?