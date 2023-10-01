Caleb Williams’ $2,600,000 NIL Portfolio is Loaded With Lucrative Deal With Major Brands Like PlayStation, AT&T and Wendy’s

Caleb Williams appears to be on the path to becoming the first quarterback ever to take home two Heisman trophies. He is 5-0 with USC and does not show any sign of slowing down. Despite being a force to reckon with inside the gridiron, he seems to be a dominant figure outside the field as well, with his $2,600,000 in NIL valuation.

Caleb’s robust NIL portfolio shows how big of a figure he has become in college sports. As a popular student-athlete, the reigning Heisman winner has taken full advantage of his name, image, and likeness by signing some very lucrative deals with juggernauts like Wendy’s, AT&T, Neutrogena, and several others.

Caleb Williams’ $2,600,000 NIL Portfolio Is Loaded With Lucrative Deals

The expected high first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has signed up to 18 deals with some of the most highly valued companies that exist, as per his On3 NIL profile. Some of the big names in his portfolio are Beats by Dre, Dr Pepper, PlayStation, United Airlines, Neutrogena, Wendy’s, AT&T, Alo Yoga, Celsius Drinks, Fanatics, and many more.

He is one of the most consistent performers in NIL valuations since he continues to be valued at $2.6 million. While on the other hand, Shedeur Sanders, who is currently the highest-valued college football player was valued at $5.3 million after his three straight wins but lost $1.1 million in value after his Oregon beatdown.

Caleb Williams ranks three in the list of college football players but fifth in the NIL 100 list. His influence is very much visible through his social media presence as he has 228,000 followers on Instagram, 22,000 followers on TikTok, and 75,000 followers on Twitter (now X).

Caleb Williams vs. Shedeur Sanders NIL Deals Comparison

Recently, Caleb Williams emerged victorious against Shedeur Sanders‘ Colorado Buffaloes. Williams put his Heisman-caliber talent on full display in the first half of the game when he scored six touchdowns but the Buffs defense made him sweat it out in the end. Shedeur’s resilience turned, what initially appeared to be a blowout loss, into a close encounter as the game ended in a 48-41 score.

Despite two straight losses, Shedeur is valued almost $2 million higher than Caleb Williams in NIL money, however, Williams has bagged more deals than the NFL legend’s son. Shedeur has 12 deals compared to Caleb’s 18. But given that Shedeur has one more year in college sports, he will most certainly be bagging more associations in the coming few months.