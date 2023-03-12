Paxton Lynch Net Worth 2023: How Much Has the Guardians QB Earned Thus Far?

Paxton Lynch is a former NFL quarterback who currently plays for the Orlando Guardians in the XFL. The 6 ft 7-inch hunk essayed different roles in pro football stages like the USFL and Canadian Football Leagues. Throughout eight seasons playing at the highest level, the signal-caller has amassed a whopping $4 million in salaries and various endorsement deals.

Apparently, Lynch is one of those unfortunate athletes who failed to prove their dominance at the highest levels. Despite getting selected in the first round of the NFL draft as one of the top picks, the signal-caller jittered and couldn’t justify his role, eventually missing out on the opportunities.

How much did Paxton Lynch earn through the NFL?

The Memphis product was selected by the Denver Broncos in the first round of the 2016 NFL draft class. He spent two years inside the Broncos’ locker room before getting waived ahead of the 2018 season.

He made four starts out of five appearances but couldn’t make a significant impact in the starting position. As a first-round pick, the youngster bagged a handsome paycheck by signing a four-year deal worth $9,476,296. He also made $5,091,852 as a signing bonus.

After exhibiting limited productivity, the quarterback parted ways with Denver and found a new home in Pittsburgh. Although hopes were quite high on his utilization and availability to strengthen the depth chart, the Steelers management waived him one year later without making a single appearance. In this meantime, Lynch drew a total salary of $8,813,368, including $479,294 for his stint with the Steelers.

How much will Paxton Lynch earn from the XFL?

Before signing a deal with the Xtreme Football League, the quarterback donned jerseys in USFL and CFL. He played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders as a fourth-string quarterback. Last season in February, he got released and the very same day bagged another contract with the Michigan Panthers in USFL.

Following his tryst with back-to-back injuries, the passer took some time in rehab for almost six months in 2022. Earlier this year, he landed a new gig with the Guardians and continues to play at the professional level.

He is eligible for the average training camp pay of $60,000, with other perks like the $20,000 benefits package. Quarterbacks are expected to earn more apart from regular salaries, and it is yet to be seen whether he enlists himself among the top prospects this season.

