Travis Kelce’s 14-Year-Old Tweet About a Blue-Eyed Blonde Girl Makes Him a Manifestation Guru in the Eyes of Fans

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stole the spotlight yet again when the couple sealed the Kansas City Chiefs AFC Championship victory with a sweet on-field kiss. Their love story is one of the cutest stories around the NFL world and makes fans wonder who would have manifested such a lovely pair. Well, the Swifties seem to think that it was none other than the Chiefs’ star himself.

Advertisement

The fans recently dug up a 14-year-old tweet of Travis Kelce, in which the NFL star prays to Jesus, coupled with the phrase “blonde-haired, blue-eyed,” sparking speculation that it could be a nod to his current girlfriend, Swift. Adding a sweet touch, the “Eras Tour” official page on X even tagged Taylor Swift in the post, further fueling the intrigue.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TSTheErasTour/status/1752079993172005178?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Fans are dubbing Travis Kelce as a “Manifestation Guru” after they caught him humorously praying for a blonde-haired, blue-eyed girlfriend. Take a look at how the Swifties reacted:

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/4ugustt16/status/1752243553919742028?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/zayyyera/status/1752240257310114288?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/potchiegraphy/status/1752121309725917544?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/broadyboy101/status/1752726759156719812?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Fans were left in awe of Travis Kelce’s supposed manifestation skills, expressing a desire to learn his methods. Comments ranged from requests for him to share his manifestation secrets to playful suggestions about the cosmic connection between him and Taylor Swift.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/swiftlyririi/status/1752124456649322977?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/AriHKmiyy/status/1752124582432321801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/relaxingth0ught/status/1752115763094438260?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The revelation sparked curiosity and humor among fans—some humorously sought Kelce’s guidance for their own manifestations. However, the nostalgia sparked by Travis Kelce’s tweet is actually dialogue from the movie ‘Talladega Nights‘. These dialogues are part of a scene where the protagonist, Ricky Bobby, played by Will Ferrell, is captured playfully saying Grace before the meal.

While the power couple’s connection is undeniable, some Swifties misinterpreted Travis’s tweet. The heartwarming post was a shared vibe from the classic Will Ferrell film, not a manifestation of Taylor Swift. Unfortunately, the magic of social media just did not work well this time around!

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s Romance Encourages American Airlines To Add Special “1989” and “87” Flights

American Airlines is totally feeling the Super Bowl vibes, as they brought the heat with their latest move. The US-based airline recently acknowledged the sweet connection between Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce by adding two special flights for the fans to travel to the Super Bowl from Kansas City to Las Vegas.

It was more like a playful nod to Taylor Swift’s song “Look What You Made Me Do.” Their flight 1989, a nod to Swift’s iconic album, will take off from Kansas City and soar its way to Las Vegas on February 9 and 10 at 12:30 p.m. local time, just in time for the big game.

Then, soon after the action-packed event, Flight 87, representing the iconic jersey number of Travis Kelce, will make its return journey from Las Vegas to Kansas City on February 12 at 12:20 a.m. local time.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/terryangelos/status/1751862658129879417?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

They’re also offering three special flights featuring the number 15, representing the talented quarterback Patrick Mahomes. One of them is scheduled to take off from Kansas City, and the other two will be returning from Vegas after the conclusion of Super Bowl LVIII.

That being said, the eternal dilemma for the fans right now is whether Taylor Swift will be there beside Travis Kelce for the Super Bowl. She has prior commitments in the form of a concert in Tokyo on February 10th, and the big game is set to take place on February 11th.

Taylor Swift would definitely wish to rock with the fans and show her support for the Chiefs. However, certain commitments are tough to avoid, as it is a huge part of Taylor Swift’s career. So, it will be intriguing to see what Taylor decides when the time comes.