“You Gotta Be Able to Establish the Run”: Nick Saban Weighs In on Alabama’s Offense vs. Georgia’s Defense

Nick Saban is on stage at ESPN College GameDay ahead of the University of Oklahoma-Michigan College football game on Sep 6, 2025 in Norman. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

In college football, the best teams often go undefeated or lose just one game throughout the season. That’s why an early loss for an elite program like Alabama has been made such a big deal. Before this, the Crimson Tide hadn’t lost a season opener since 2001. Their 31-17 loss to Florida State wasn’t particularly close either.

Advertisement

It’s also no surprise that legendary former Alabama coach Nick Saban has been disappointed with his old program’s performance through three weeks. And with a massive SEC matchup against the Georgia Bulldogs coming up on Saturday night, they could certainly use any nuggets of wisdom the former HC can offer. And he can afford it.

As most know, Saban, who was in Tuscaloosa for 17 seasons and six National Titles, transitioned swiftly and smoothly from hard-nosed college football coach to fun-loving college football pundit after retiring following the 2023 season to join ESPN’s College Gameday crew.

Saban recently broke down what the Crimson Tide is doing right and how they can beat the Bulldogs during his appearance on College Gameday on Saturday.

“One of the most important things playing against Georgia, is you’ve got to be able to establish the run so that you have balance on offense. You can’t let them tee off, can’t let them get you in third and long,” said the pundit.

“This is going to be one of the most challenging things because Georgia is so good and prides themselves in stopping the run… There’s nothing better in football than that. Flat back, and hat speed, and knock ’em back, I love it,” he added.

Saban’s fellow ESPN presenter, Kirk Herbstreit, then asked the Hall of Fame coach how he would adjust if the Bulldogs managed to shut down the running game with their physical dominance. Saban responded that the Tide’s ability to create explosive plays could be their saving grace.

“One thing Alabama has improved on is their ability to make big plays in these last few games. Ty Simpson has done a great job… This is gonna be a key, because Georgia has had a little issue giving up some big plays, by not playing the ball well in the deep part of the field, which is critical in playing good defensive back.”

Nick Saban and @KirkHerbstreit breaks down Alabama's offense and Georgia's defense ahead of their matchup tonight ✍️ pic.twitter.com/YEn3VnPGHg — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 27, 2025

The Tide face an uphill battle, to be sure. Saban laid out a solid offensive game plan, but the Bulldogs are favorites at home for this one for a reason. Alabama is currently unranked, while Georgia sits at No. 5 in the AP poll and No. 3 in the AFCA coaches poll.