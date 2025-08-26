Travis Kelce vs. Jason Kelce: Which Brother Owns More Real Estate Properties?

The Kelce brothers are truly special because very few sibling pairings have matched their level of success … on and off the field. They are both Super Bowl champions who have been selected to multiple Pro Bowls. They’ve also found success in off-field ventures like broadcasting, acting, and podcasting.

But what about real estate? Do the Kelce brothers have a strong portfolio that will continue to grow for years to come? And who owns more properties? Let’s find out.

We’re happy to report that when it comes to real estate, the Kelce brothers have invested wisely and strategically. They haven’t made any bad purchases, and most of their properties have increased in value since buying. On top of that, they’ve even invested in properties together to save money.

Jason Kelce’s real estate moves

Jason’s first property is a bungalow in Haverford, Pennsylvania, which he bought for $680k in 2018. Built in 1959, the home features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. It also sits on an acre of land owned by the former Eagles center, and he later purchased additional adjacent land for $3.96 million.

His second property is a beach house on the Jersey Shore in Sea Isle City, purchased for $2.2 million in July 2023. The three-story home spans 2,200 square feet and includes 4 bedrooms. What truly makes it stand out, though, are the ocean views and expansive outdoor decks.

Travis Kelce’s real estate properties

Travis’ first home was a house in the Briarcliff West area of Kansas City. He bought it in 2019 for $995k. It covers 10,000 square feet, including 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms. The home also has other cool amenities like a home theater, wine cellar, and pool. Kelce moved away from the property recently, but he has retained ownership.

Travis’ second and current home is in Leawood, Kansas. It’s a $6 million mansion that spans 17,000 square feet and covers nearly 3.5 acres. Some of the best features of the home are a tennis court, a mini golf course, a six-car garage, and a pool. But it also features extensive privacy measures because of his high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift.

It should also be noted that the Kelce brothers own a property together in Orlando, Florida. They bought the condo alongside their mother, Donna, in 2019 for $335k.

With that, we have arrived at our answer. When it comes to the quantity of properties, the Kelce brothers actually go toe-to-toe and are even in that regard. Both have 2 and share one with their mother.

But when it comes to the value of investments, Travis just edges out his brother. His portfolio is now worth $7.3 million and continues to rise, boosted by his relationship with Swift. Essentially, anything the couple touches turns to gold. Meanwhile, Jason’s total investments sit at $6.84 million.

All in all, it shows the impact the Kelce brothers have had off the field as well as on it. Thanks to their NFL success, they’ve built a respectable portfolio that should continue to grow as they become even more influential in the entertainment world.