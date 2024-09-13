mobile app bar

Chad Johnson Feels Concussed Tua Tagovailoa Can’t Retire From NFL Due to Dolphins’ $212.4M Contract

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Tua Tagovailoa

Sep 12, 2024; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) walks off the field with training staff after an apparent injury during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Dolphins star QB Tua Tagovailoa, unfortunately, left the game against the Buffalo Bills after sustaining the third concussion of his NFL career. Shannon Sharpe expressed concern for the young QB, suggesting that he should hang up his cleats now before he does irreparable damage to his brain.

However, Shannon’s co-host Chad Johnson, while sympathizing with Tua, explained why he believes Tua would have to make a comeback to the NFL. All because of the monster $212.4 million contract he signed this offseason. He said,

“But you got to understand. They just paid Tua. They paid Tua a lot of money because he is the future of the franchise and the quarterback. In order for them to contend, he has to be at the helm to do that.”

After missing a large part of the 2022 season due to concussions, Tagovailoa played the entirety of last season without suffering a serious injury.

The injury occurred when Tua scrambled up the middle for a first down, and his helmet made forcible contact with the forearm of Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

The force of the blow caused Tua to go into a fencing response, further raising concerns among medical professionals and experts.

Whether Tua will miss the entire 2024 season is still unknown, and there is no clear timeline for his return.

According to the NFL concussion protocol, the QB must clear a series of steps to return to the field. With him leaving the field, backup QB Skylar Thompson stepped in, as the Bills registered an impressive 31-10 win.

The debate about whether Tua should retire or return to the field will continue as he progresses through the concussion protocol. For now, the focus remains on his recovery and well-being.

