Travis Kelce Addresses the Idea Of Performing Alongside Taylor Swift Again Before the 2024 NFL Season

It was a dreamy night for fans at the London edition of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour when they saw the global popstar rock the stage but also witnessed an adorable skit featuring Travis Kelce. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end stole the hearts of the swifties as he performed alongside his girlfriend. For those who missed it, there’s hope yet, as Kelce recently hinted that he might not be done with his on-stage appearances.

During a stop at the American Century Championship, Travis Kelce took some time to talk about the players who will help the Kansas City Chiefs in the upcoming season. While discussing his offseason ventures, he shared some intriguing possibilities with NBC’s Golf Channel, whether it’s about achieving a three-peat with the Chiefs or reappearing on stage with Taylor Swift.

When asked by the interviewer, “Any more plans for backup dancer performances?” Kelce cheekily replied, “I can’t let anything out of the bag.”

Travis Kelce’s response leaves fans hopeful that he might join Swift on stage again since he didn’t deny any of it. While his performance in the City of Dreams was enchanting, Kelce and Swift are yet to tour through the rest of Europe. The prospect of seeing them perform once again is keeping the excitement high, but not less than the upcoming NFL season.

Travis Kelce Is Certain About a Three-Peat

Travis Kelce left Swifties as hopeful as ever without confirming more performances. However, as a core member of the Kansas City Chiefs, fans have their eyes on him for the upcoming season more than ever.

During a conversation about his offseason ventures and the upcoming NFL season, Kelce didn’t leave the NFL community guessing, to say the least.

Travis Kelce remarked, “Right now I’m in full football mode.”

With the Chiefs aiming for a historic three-peat, the stakes are higher than usual for Kelce. Moreover, as the highest-paid tight end in the league, the 34-year-old has added responsibilities on his shoulders. Despite the adoration he receives off the field, his on-field performance is of utmost importance to football aficionados and will have all eyes on him, especially from the loyal KC clan.

For now, Travis Kelce’s focus is clear and that is leading the Chiefs alongside Patrick Mahomes in their quest for another Super Bowl victory. As the season approaches, fans eagerly anticipate his contributions to the team’s success and a potential 1000+ yard performance once again, which remained short by just 16 yards last year.