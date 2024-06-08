Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift ‘Seem Like a Good Couple’, Quips Ron Funches as He Fondly Calls Chiefs TE a ‘Nice Person’

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have become the most popular power couple in the NFL. With one being a Super Bowl champion and the other being one of the most popular singers of her generation, it might be easy to get carried away by fame. However, the two have proven time and time again how grounded they can be, which is visible to others as well, particularly, as it turns out, to Ron Funches.

When actor and comedian Ron Funches recently joined the Jennifer Hudson show, he had nothing but positive things and good-natured quips for the celebrity couple. Funches reminisced about his recent meeting with the couple, which he passionately described.

“I was working and met her boyfriend. He seems nice too. They seemed like a good couple,” he recounted. Funches then went on to humorously explain why he referred to Kelce as ‘her boyfriend’.

When it comes to star couples, the woman in the relationship is usually defined by the man she is involved with. Their identity is usually reduced to being someone’s girlfriend or wife. Funches wanted to step away from this norm. Therefore, he made a good-natured joke about how Kelce is Taylor’s boyfriend, who occasionally plays football. He even said,

“So many people, women, get judged by their men all the time. Let’s do the reverse. That is just Taylor with her boyfriend, who plays football on occasion.”

While Funches was simply joking about his manner of addressing Travis Kelce, the star tight end has proven to be an ideal, down-to-earth boyfriend. He even showcased his support for the 14-time Grammy winner by attending her Eras Tour performances all over the world. Most importantly, however, he never forgets to stay grounded, despite all the buzz around him.

How Does Travis Kelce Remain So ‘Grounded’?

Travis Kelce has found himself in the spotlight in terms of all aspects of his life. He won his third Super Bowl earlier this year, has a successful podcast, and has a great personal life when it comes to his relationship with Taylor. Amidst all of this, the tight end has maintained an approachable and humble demeanor.

During his recent interview with Good Time America, the star tight end asserted that he has always been a ‘grounded guy.’ While it’s not very noticeable on the field, off it, he has consistently been this way, a trait his family has helped him achieve.

“I’ve always been a very grounded guy,” Travis claimed, according to Billboard, “When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect in life that much easier.”

And indeed, his genuine character has been publicly visible, whether it’s on the New Heights podcast or on the sidelines of Taylor’s concerts. With his continued effort to be a genuine individual, Kelce has slowly started to become a role model for many. It remains to be seen how his strides as a humble athlete and a person will carry on in the upcoming season.