Brothers Shedeur & Shilo Sanders Hold Contrary Opinions on Investing in Stocks

Shilo and Shedeur Sanders have been raking up millions through NIL, with Shedeur having recently signed a deal with Nike. When one makes such humongous amounts in college, the next step is how they’ll use the money. For both the brothers, the answer is investment, though in different ways.

The Sanders brothers have shown tremendous growth, both on and off the field. The Colorado teammates, working under the guidance of father and coach Deion Sanders, have created a name for themselves in the NCAA. Shedeur holds the top spot in terms of NIL evaluation at $5.1 million, while Shilo is at $1 million.

During an appearance on the ‘Outta Pocket’ podcast, Robert Griffin III discussed financial illiteracy and asked if the Sanders brothers are making “the money work for [them].” And Shilo had a straight answer: “Stocks.”

While the older Sanders made it clear that he firmly believes in investing in the stock market, Shedeur believes in a different kind of investment.

“I’m like a real-life investment. Like I know, the most guaranteed stock I got is myself, so put everything I got into me… Bet on yourself. I’m telling you ’cause when that stock market crashes nobody care about your money man… For example, like treatment, just on the field, off the field, just making sure — everything’s right taking care of.”

RGIII was intrigued by Shedeur’s answer and probed further about how the quarterback takes care of his biggest investment, himself.

How Shedeur uses his money for his body

While Shilo likes to invest his money to multiply over time, Shedeur prefers to put his resources into taking care of his own body. As an athlete, physicality goes a long way in helping one move up the success ladder.

RGIII discussed this aspect, quoting how all the big names in sports like LeBron James and Russell Wilson spend 3-4 million a year on their bodywork.

The host then asked if Shedeur believes his NIL funds help him take care of his body in a similar way. And Shedeur responded:

“Yeah, definitely, of course. Like going out there feeling 100% every time you step on the field that’s, that’s major.”

The Sanders brothers differ drastically in terms of their spending habits. As previously shared by Coach Prime on the ‘Full Send Podcast,’ Shilo is “very conservative” with money, while Shedeur likes to manage his finances more freely.

However, both the brothers share a love of luxury cars, as is evidenced by their family garage filled with beasts like a Tesla, Rolls Royce, and a customized Ford F-650.

Notably, the Sanders squad will face the Baylor Bears on Sep 22 after winning 28-9 against the CO State. They currently hold a 2-1 record for the season.