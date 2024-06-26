mobile app bar

Travis Kelce Asks His Dad to “Get the F*ck Off Facebook” For Worrying Over His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Anushree Gupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Travis Kelce Asks His Dad to “Get the F*ck Off Facebook” For Worrying Over His Relationship With Taylor Swift

Oct 12, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Recording artist Taylor Swift laughs while talking to Ed Kelce (Travis Kelci s father) during the second half of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s relationship has recently taken a new turn after the Chiefs tight end performed at her concert in London. It’s clear that T+T’s relationship is progressing really well. However, Travis’s father Ed Kelce just sometimes doesn’t receive the memo.

In a recent appearance on the podcast ‘Bussin’ With the Boys,’ Travis Kelce humorously revealed that his dad, Ed Kelce, often worries about his relationship status with Taylor Swift based on what he sees on Facebook. Travis recounted that his father frequently asks him if everything is okay between him and Swift, citing online rumors. Trav humorously expressed his frustration with his dad’s dependence on Facebook for information, saying,

“Dad, GET THE F*CK OFF FACEBOOK. ARE YOU F*CKING KIDDING ME? That’s his search engine.”

However, Ed need not worry about their relationship as their relationship strengthens each day. In the latest example of how well their relationship is going, Travis joined Taylor up on the stage during Night 3 of her concert in London as part of her backup dancers’ entourage.

His presence was especially significant as, in classic Taylor Swift style, the songstress ensured that his presence on the stage was symbolic of her moving over her breakup from last year and finding her new happiness in her romance with the Chiefs tight end.

So while Ed might worry about their relationship, the world continues to buzz about the growing bond between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, especially after their impressive show during the London edition of the Eras Tour. Their relationship is not only captivating fans but also keeping the Kelce family engaged and entertained.

Travis Kelce’s Concerns Resonate with Fans

Travis Kelce is a charmer, and his unfiltered truth makes him a fan favorite. As Kelce talked about his father’s infamous information source ‘Facebook’, fans rushed to share similar stories. A fan shared a hilarious story of his Grandma who saw fake news of Brittany Mahomes’ third pregnancy on Facebook. Some others reacted with humor to Travis’ honest confession.

Amidst the hilarity of the situation, it is important to consider that the TnT aren’t just fan favorites, but have also earned the votes of the Kelce family. Travis Kelce was accompanied by brother Jason Kelce and wife Kylie Kelce to the Eras Tour in London making it quite the family fiesta. As a true fan, Jason collected bracelets around Wembley and showed the collection off to his wife Kylie.

Meanwhile, it is now obvious that even the Kelce parents are happy about where the TnT relationship is headed. The latest debut from Travis at the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium in London has made fans as invested as the Kelces.

About the author

Anushree Gupta

Anushree Gupta

x-iconfacebook-icon

Anushree Gupta is a Content Writer at The Sports Rush. She has immersed herself in the world of the NFL for over a year. An architect by profession, her love for football led to the transition to sports journalism. Formerly a freelancer, she lent her writing talent to various sports including golf, basketball, and baseball. In 2023, she became a part of the Sportsrush NFL Content team, channeling her passion into covering NFL news. She has now authored over 900 articles and built a close connection with the sport. She is a Philly fan with one exception on her list, Tom Brady! Make sure to follow!

Read more from Anushree Gupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these