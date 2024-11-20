mobile app bar

Jason & Travis Kelce Got Hilariously ‘Scammed’ by ‘Chef’ Dad Ed Kelce on 4th of July

Samnur Reza
Published

We might have the answer to why Donna Kelce got the role of manager for a Barbecue restaurant instead of her husband, Ed Kelce. We are, of course, talking about Donna’s acting debut in the hotly anticipated movie ‘Holiday Touchdown.’

On the latest episode of ‘New Heights,’ Jason and Travis Kelce were discussing this upcoming movie produced by Hallmark, and while praising their mother for her venture, it was Ed who took a stray. And the entire conversation was nothing short of hilarious.

It came as quite odd to both Jason and Travis that their mother was playing the owner/manager of a BBQ joint. In reality, she never makes barbeque at home. Not even the sauce. But Ed has made the sauce once or twice, which was “good enough to sell,” he claimed, as Travis recalled on the show.

“That barbecue sauce was really good though,” Jason added, while Travis chimed in, “It was f**king great.”

However, when Jason tried remaking this same sauce, line by line, according to Ed’s recipe, the taste wasn’t the same. What was even more odd was the recipe itself. Jason revealed that the sauce was actually nothing special — just a combination of other sauces and condiments.

“We tried to recreate it… He gave me this barbecue sauce recipe, and I was gonna try to make it. It was 4th of July or something like that. You got like these spices, these herbs, brown sugar… This thing is nothing but other sauces and other condiments combined to make one sauce.”

Travis had the same experience as he shouted, “He scammed us all.” Ed basically went to the fountain Coke machine at McDonald’s and combined everything to make his one unique flavor, Jason quipped.

However, the brother duo acknowledged that Papa Kelce was onto something with the sauce. They sure loved it, and even more, when Ed made wings with it.

