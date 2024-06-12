Travis Kelce Believes ‘Sky is The Limit’ For Hollywood Brown and Xavier Worthy

In the 2024 off-season, the Kansas City Chiefs reduced the workload of Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes with a futuristic move. The back-to-back Super Bowl winners added fastest NFL Combine WR Xavier Worthy and former Cardinals star Marquise Hollywood Brown to their offense. It filled the void left by Tyreek Hill and fastened their team game. Naturally, the Chiefs tight end has only good things to say about Brown and Worthy.

Travis shared his thoughts at a weekly presser as part of the Chiefs OTA. The 34-year-old credited GM Brett Veach for spotting the duo with “unbelievable skill sets”, who are also “good people.” In addition, Kelce revealed Brown and Worthy are passionate and down to earth, which helps the team’s bid for a three-peat.

“It is just cool that they are down to earth and humble guys. They love coming to work and they love football. When you bring that kind of mentality into a building that has that culture already set, sky is the limit for those guys. I am excited that they are here,” Travis revealed.

Statistics also favor the 21-year-old Chiefs Rookie WR, who unfortunately had to sit out of the Chiefs OTA on Monday, because of a hamstring injury. As a result, he sat with offensive coordinator Matt Naggy and discussed his game.

Previously, Worthy held an impressive record in Texas Football. The 6-1 WR was ranked fourth all-time in career receiving yards (2,755) and sixth in receptions (197). In addition, he scored 26 career touchdown receptions from 39 games.

Undoubtedly, the 27-year-old Marquise Brown also boasts an impressive career resume. According to Statmuse, Brown has 313 catches for 3,644 yards and 28 touchdowns from his five-year stint with the Ravens and the Cardinals.

But even before Travis Kelce, Chiefs QB 1 Patrick Mahomes praised the WR duo, speaking highly about what they could bring to the star-studded unit.

Patrick Mahomes Backs Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown

During his May 24 press conference, Mahomes revealed he is practicing alongside Brown, and praised his ability to track the ball down the field. “I’m giving him chances downfield, and he’s making the plays happen,” the #15 quarterback said about his new WR.

Besides Brown, the 21-year-old Worthy also got an encouraging message from Patrick as he found the youngster is already a fast learner.

“I think you can tell how intelligent he is, he is asking the right questions. Before he had the hamstring thing, he was getting in, he was getting the work in.”

After gaining the trust of the Chiefs duo, Brown and Worthy will look to make their 2024 season count, and not let the team feel the Rashee Rice void if he gets a prolonged suspension. With Andy Reid and an experienced coaching staff at their disposal, ‘sky is indeed the limit’ for the dynamic duo.