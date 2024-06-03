“Travis (Kelce) Could Ask Taylor to Flip the Bill”: Chicago ‘Super Fans’ Joke About Taylor Swift Funding a New Stadium for the Chiefs

The 2024 ‘Big Slick Celebrity Weekend’ in Kansas City delighted fans with hilarious skits. Yet, it was a segment during the “Super Fans” show that everyone keeps talking about, largely because of a surprising appearance from Travis Kelce. As soon as Kelce took the ‘hot seat,’ hosts Robert Smigel, George Wendt, and Jason Sudeikis didn’t pull any punches, even broaching the topic of Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Robert initially brought up the impending renovations for Arrowhead Stadium, to which Jason Sudeikis quickly chimed in. “You Kansas City fans don’t care that your players have the crappiest locker rooms in sports,” he quipped.

Not holding back one bit, the Ted Lasso star doubled down, joking that a proper Chiefs fan would take a side hustle job just to fund the stadium upgrades. But it gets better! Sudeikis couldn’t resist bringing up the “ChiefsAholic” superfan, whose side hustle of robbing banks made quite a few headlines.

With the iron piping hot, Robert Smigel lands the next blow, suggesting, “You want a new stadium, why not ask Taylor (Swift) to flip the bill.”

The moment Travis heard Taylor’s name, one could see the look on his face as he added, “How about we pipe down a little bit, that’s ain’t happening.” However, George Wendt wasn’t letting up, hitting back with, “Come on! What’s a few hundred million to Taylor? That’s what four tickets to her concert cost anyway.”

Travis was trying to keep emotions in check, responding with “She just got to Kansas City guys, Jesus!” as the audience burst into laughter. Sudeikis then cranked things up another notch and slyly alluded to the burning question on every Travis Kelce and Swiftie fan’s mind.

Travis Kelce Got Questioned About the Prospect of Making Taylor Swift an ‘Honest Woman’

Jason Sudeikis couldn’t resist seizing the prime opportunity to poke the bear regarding Travis Kelce’s highly publicized relationship with Taylor Swift. Sudeikis leaned in with this sly grin, hitting the Kansas City Chiefs tight end with:

“Hey Travis, real talk, OK? Just the guys here… When are you gonna make an honest woman out of her?”

As if that bomb wasn’t enough, Jason doubled down with, “Look, Taylor doesn’t need to be working anymore. And again, I know your kicker agrees with me.”

One could see Kelce trying to keep his cool, smiling and rubbing that beard for a few seconds, probably contemplating how to diffuse this situation. Finally, he throws his head back, letting out a little chuckle, still maintaining that calm demeanor seated beside the ruthless trio.

At this point, Travis knew he had to shut it down, piping up with a firm, “Guys, you’re really pushing it.” And just like that, the topic mercifully shifted away from his high-profile romance with Taylor.

Crisis averted — for now, at least! More so, it goes without saying that Travis handled the situation like a pro, keeping that smile and taking the jabs in stride.