Travis Kelce Destroys the Dolphins While Ending Super Bowl Ring Typo Fiasco

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has never been one to mince words, and his recent comments on the Super Bowl LVIII ring typo controversy are no exception. During an episode of the “New Heights” podcast, which he hosts with his brother Jason Kelce, Travis finally came down to one of the most awaited topics- the Chiefs’ Super Bowl rings.

Talking to Jason, Travis Kelce addressed the engraving error on the Chiefs’ $40,000 championship ring. The ring mistakenly listed the Miami Dolphins as the seventh seed in the postseason, while they were actually the sixth seed. In his reaction to the typo, Travis Kelce was rather dismissive as he showed that all he cared about was the Chiefs who stood at the top.

“I don’t give a s—,” he stated emphatically. “I like it that we didn’t give a f— about what seed Miami was.”

The Chiefs’ rings, presented in a lavish ceremony in Kansas City flaunt diamonds and rubies. They mark their 25-22 Super Bowl victory against the San Francisco 49ers, also a second in two years. Travis found the mistake trivial as he talked about the opulence of their winning ring.

“Just makes it more exclusive. We screwed up about something that means nothing,” he said, suggesting that the error only adds to the ring’s uniqueness.

“I like it that we don’t give a f**k what seed Miami is.” – Travis Kelce on the Chiefs Super Bowl ring incorrectly having Miami as a 6 seed

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce was curious about whether Travis would have the ring corrected. But Travis’s response was straightforward as he mentioned that the ring would have been just fine even without the seeds listed. It’s true that the ring is a masterpiece in itself, and that had the world of the NFL drooping for sure.

Taylor Swift Added Even More Oppulence to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl Ring Ceremony

The Kansas City Chiefs’ recent Super Bowl ring ceremony captured worldwide attention. This was also coupled with many reactions, especially one with Pat McAfee’s. Amidst the celebration, Taylor Swift joined Mecole Hardman’s Instagram live at 4 a.m. from Liverpool, showing her support. Meanwhile, Pat McAfee was thrilled by the event as he praised Patrick Mahomes, saying,

“Congrats to Patrick Mahomes, by the way, got his third ring already at 28 years old.”

Additionally, he was ecstatic at Taylor Swift’s dedication, humorously suggesting that Travis Kelce might propose with his Super Bowl ring. McAfee also highlighted the achievements of the Chiefs’ younger players, contrasting them with Dan Marino’s ring-less career. Despite a typo, McAfee found the occasion special for everyone involved as he concluded,

“Congrats to the Chiefs, congrats to Taylor, congrats to Travis, congrats to everybody. Love wins.”

Both Travis Kelce and Pat McAfee turned a potential controversy into a reinforcing moment in their own unique fashions. Nevertheless, it was a high point for the Chiefs and tight end Travis Kelce, who continue to cultivate the championship mindset.