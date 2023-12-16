Travis Kelce Drops F-Bomb While Reacting to Shohei Ohtani’s Gigantic $700 Million Dodgers Deal

In a moment that caught the sports world off guard, Shohei Ohtani, a name synonymous with baseball excellence, took a leap that left many astounded. On a sunny Saturday afternoon, he announced his decision to join the Los Angeles Dodgers, a move anticipated by many but staggering in its enormity.

The deal was unlike any other in sports history: a 10-year commitment worth a colossal $700 million, overshadowing Lionel Messi’s previously record-setting $673 million contract with FC Barcelona. The magnitude of Ohtani’s contract was a hot topic on ‘The New Heights Podcast,’ where NFL stars Travis and Jason Kelce shared their unfiltered views.

Travis, known for his candidness, expressed his utter disbelief with a colorful expletive. “What in the fu** is really going on in this world?” he exclaimed, highlighting the surreal nature of the deal that made Ohtani almost three-quarters of a billion dollars richer just for switching teams within LA.

Jason Kelce weighed in, reflecting on the universal aspiration among athletes to excel in multiple sports, a sentiment echoed by CJ Stroud’s comments on sports preferences. Travis didn’t shy away from critiquing baseball’s pace and excitement level. Despite acknowledging the lucrative nature of the sport, he confessed his need for more action, something he felt baseball lacked.

“Every day it’s just… I need more action, man,” Travis lamented, indicating his preference for more dynamic sports. Jason agreed, pointing out the inherent inactivity in baseball, especially for those not in the roles of pitcher or catcher. He humorously described the boredom of outfield positions in little leagues, where action was minimal at best.

Travis Kelce’s Baseball Frustrations

Travis shared his major gripe with baseball—the rigorous and seemingly pointless conditioning routines. “One thing that I used to absolutely hate, and it’s the reason why I didn’t play baseball my sophomore junior year, was conditioning in baseball,” Travis admitted.

He humorously questioned the necessity of extensive running exercises, suggesting more practical training methods like base running drills. Jason agreed, emphasizing the mismatch between traditional conditioning and the actual demands of baseball.

They shared a laugh over the absurdity of long-distance running in a sport that, according to them, required minimal cardiovascular fitness. Travis used Babe Ruth as an example, questioning the need for intense cardio in baseball when the sport’s greatest legends weren’t exactly known for their running prowess.