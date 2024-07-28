Travis Kelce Gets Candid on Viral Video of Him Tossing Gloves to a Taylor Swift Fan

Travis Kelce recently made a young fan’s day at the Chiefs’ training camp at Missouri Western State University. The heartwarming moment occurred as the tight end approached the fans to sign autographs. He decided to toss his gloves, adorned with several ’87’ prints, to the young fan, who was standing a bit away from the crowd, thereby creating an unforgettable experience for her.

The moment the girl got the gloves, her family cheered excitedly and waved their arms in excitement. The young fan was also captured wearing a T-shirt with a slogan that read ‘In My Red Era’ — a tribute to both Kelce and his romance with Taylor Swift.

Following this viral moment, Kelce got candid about the unexpected crossover with the young Swiftie. He mentioned that many people may have perceived it as an intentional gesture directed toward the fan. However, that wasn’t quite how it materialized.

He clarified that he didn’t have any specific plan or individual in mind when he tossed the gloves — his primary goal was simply to share his gear with fans in general.

“I wish it was as true as the video made it seem. I kind of just threw it in the stands… But, you know, sometimes fate ends up landing a glove that they didn’t know they were going to get.”

Shifting the discussion to on-field performance, Travis also shared during the press conference that he is his biggest critic. No one else can critique him more severely than he does. He is keenly aware of his performance on the field and can immediately recognize when he makes an error.

Even after he pulls off a stellar play, the Super Bowl LVIII winner always seeks ways to get better. This drive to continuously improve his skills clearly shows his dedication, as he, along with the Chiefs, is putting all their effort into chasing a third consecutive Super Bowl win.

That being said, although Travis is intensely focused on the big prize, his passion for sports goes beyond the football field. This is very evident from his interest in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Travis Plans to Tune Into the Paris Olympics Amid Football Preparation

As the conversation continued, Travis discussed how he intends to follow the Paris Olympics, despite his busy schedule.

The interviewer first noted how Travis’ teammate, Patrick Mahomes, had brought a TV to camp specifically to catch the Olympics. Then, the interviewer inquired if the tight end shared the same enthusiasm for the event and if there were any particular sports he was looking forward to.

In response, Kelce expressed, “I love it. I love it.” But unlike Mahomes, who set up a TV arrangement, Kelce mentioned that he plans to tune into the Olympics on his phone. He said:

“I can watch it on my phone, though. It’s got a good YouTube TV.”

Notably, the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, which started on July 26, is scheduled to conclude on August 11. It’s worth mentioning that American football is not part of the program; soccer (or association football) is featured instead.