“Travis Kelce is More Washed Than a Toddler’s Diaper” Echoes on X After TE’s Crucial Drop

The Super Bowl LIX rematch proved to be as advertised, but unfortunately for Travis Kelce, the result didn’t change very much. After a lackluster performance in February, this past offseason was filled with rumors and concerns that the star tight end might retire.

Kelce was routinely the last to come out of his stance then, and he’s proving to be just as inefficient now. His 61 receiving yards were the most by any Chief on the day, but it wasn’t enough to excuse a costly drop that resulted in an immediate interception and a subsequent loss.

In his last two outings, Kelce has now been directly responsible for both a game-defining turnover and a shoulder injury to Kansas City’s primary receiver, Xavier Worthy. Suffice to say, fans are just as frustrated about the past two weeks as he is, and it’s no surprise that complaints are beginning to pop up all over social media.

Suffice to say, it may be time to have the ‘washed’ conversation about Kelce.

Travis kelce is more washed than a toddlers cloth diaper — MillenialMillionaires (@milmillinetwork) September 14, 2025

One of the major contributing factors to those aforementioned retirement rumors was the relationship status of Kelce. He was famously engaged to the pop music icon, Taylor Swift, shortly before the start of the regular season.

Given his string of recent performances, some are of the opinion that it’s been nothing but a distraction for him.

Bro got engaged and forgot how to catch. — Ahmari (@AhmariLillardJr) September 14, 2025

Thankfully, the 13-year veteran will get a golden opportunity to bounce back in Week 3, where the Chiefs will travel to New York to take on a Giants defense that has allowed 10 catches, 107 yards, and a touchdown to opposing tight ends throughout the first two weeks of the 2025 season.

Kansas City will be desperately hoping to put an end to this losing streak, so for now, fans and fantasy footballers alike should continue to hold out hope for the future NFL Hall of Famer.