Bill Belichick Dishes Honest Thoughts on Drafting Mac Jones in the First Round Amidst QB Struggles

The season has been particularly challenging for the New England Patriots with most shots being absorbed by Bill Belichick at its helm. Amidst the season, Bill has faced harsh criticisms.

As the Patriots continue to navigate their less-than-ideal run through the season, Belichick finally chose to dish out his honest opinions on drafting Mac Jones in the first round. In his recent appearance on the ‘Greg Hill Show’, Bill Belichick was prompted with questions about Jones’ recruitment. He was urged to reveal the role of team owner Robert Kraft, in the selection of the Alabama quarterback. Bill Belichick’s response was short and characteristically evasive. “Organizationally we thought it was the right thing to do,” remarked Bill Belichick in his brief reply.

The position of Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe has come under intense scrutiny not just by fans, but important figures of the league. Jones famously made it to the Pro Bowl as a rookie after his 2021 NFL Draft. However, the brief reply from Bill Belichick to Jones’ induction into the Patriots team, seemed unsettling at this point.

Patriots’ Continued Struggle with Mac Jones and Zappe

Both Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones were seen struggling against the New York Giants during the Sunday game. The Patriots suffered a 10-7 loss on Sunday. This came with Jones being pulled out of the game for the fourth time this season. He was followed by Bailey Zappe, his backup during the halftime after the Giants established a 7-0 lead. Zappe, though, immediately led a 60-yard TD drive, the loss 7-yard score couldn’t make up against the Giants.

Bailey Zappe was a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. He was waived by the team as a part of the cuts in the final roster. However, he was re-signed the very next day and since then has served as Mac Jones’s backup in the season.

Amidst the current Patriots setbacks, even Tom Brady recently addressed the importance of QBs in a strong-worded conversation on the Stephen A Smith Show. While he did not mention any names, fans interpreted it as a hint to the current Patriots QB situation. Brady who himself held the position for about two decades, made compelling points to decode the team’s struggling position.

While the team’s season record is unexpectedly low, what is deeply unsettling is the large difference in their scores. The two quarterbacks in addition to the team have failed to alter the course of their 2-9 record this season.