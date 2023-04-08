Dan Orlovsky, Who Advocated for Year-Long Ban on Deshaun Watson, Gets an Unexpected Shoutout from the Browns QB

The Cleveland Browns have made several powerful moves during the 2023 off-season. The team now has Elijah Moore and Marquise Goodwin on their roster. All in all, fans think that Cleveland will do good this year. Filled with optimism, the lead quarterback of the team Deshaun Watson recently shared an inspiring video on his official Instagram Story.

The video featured a positive tweet from Dan Orlovsky, a former quarterback turned sports analyst. Even though Deshaun Watson tried to show his fans that his team was ready to face other franchises this season, did he forget that Orlovsky once asked the league to suspend Watson for a year?

Dan Orlovsky pushed the league to ban Deshaun Watson for a year

There were 22 lawsuits filed against the starting QB of the Browns for s*xual assault. As a result, on August 18, 2022, the NFL announced that Deshaun Watson was to be suspended for 11 games and pay a $5 million fine.

The announcement shocked everyone. Some thought the punishment levied on the 27-year-old was lenient. Hence, when Orlovsky appeared on ESPN’s First Take, he urged the league to suspend Watson for at least a year. “The public outcry so far has been pretty intense, and if they don’t appeal, I think it becomes even more intense.”

However, after eight months, the sports analyst tweeted: “The Browns have quietly had a very very very good off season. If Watson looks anything like 2020 Watson, they’ll be outstanding on offense. Defense has to come around.”

It looks like with a few powerful moves and decisions; the Browns are rising from the ashes. The team will try to aim at entering the playoff games with their league QB.

Deshaun Watson shares mysterious message on IG

The three-time Pro Bowler was recently seen calling those people out who did not support him when he was down. On Wednesday night, the two-time Manning Award winner posted a one-line message on his Instagram Story.

He wrote, “I still pray love over the people who turned their backs on me.” The message can mean that the ill-famed QB does not hold any ill will towards those who did not support him when he was going through the s*xual misconduct trials. It is unknown to whom the message was directed or what provoked him to write the post.

The Browns QB missed eleven games last season because of the suspension he faced, as mentioned earlier. In fact, he did not play for 700 days straight when the assault controversy was at its peak. However, he will start his entire NFL season for the first time since 2020 this year.