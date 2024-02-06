Travis Kelce’s Reaction to Taylor Swift’s Grammy Wins: Delighted Kansas City TE is Pumped to “Come Home With Hardware” Too

The first week of February has been truly remarkable for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift. While the Kansas City star put in a stellar performance against the Ravens to take his team to consecutive Superbowls; Taylor Swift on the other hand made history last night by snapping up 2 more Grammy Awards. The “Karma” hitmaker secured the Grammy in the Album of the Year category for her “Midnights” album making her the first artist in history to win 4 Grammys in that category. Her second Grammy for the night was in the Best Pop Vocal Album category for the same album “Midnights”.

Advertisement

As expected, Travis Kelce was super happy for his girlfriend. Hence at the Super Bowl’s annual media event, Kelce heaped praises on Swift for the historic Album of the Year win. “She’s unbelievable. She’s re-writing the history books herself,” said the Kansas City Tight-End.

He then went on to reveal the pact between the duo where Kelce now has to win the Superbowl for Swift, “I told her I’ll have to hold up my end of the bargain and come home with hardware, too.” Kelce’s happiness for Swift was visible throughout the press appearance and rightly so.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2_PVgPJ80k/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“I would love to tell you that this is the best moment in my life,” said Swift in her acceptance speech. She however quickly played it down by telling the world how she feels the same happiness in every small win in her life. “But I feel this happy when I’ve finished a song or when I’ve cracked the code to a bridge that I love or when I’m shot listing a music video; or when I’m rehearsing with my dancers or my band or getting ready to go to Tokyo to play a show,” said Swift, shouting out her Eras Tour in the end.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/THR/status/1754363086960537908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While Swift enjoyed her happiest moment in life last night, her better half soon has the chance to enjoy his happiest moment at the Superbowl this weekend. The question however is, will Swift make it to Vegas this Sunday to be there in Kelce’s corner?

Can Taylor Swift Make it to the Super Bowl?

One of the biggest off-court talking points in the buildup to the Super Bowl has been Taylor Swift’s attendance. Scheduled to perform at the Tokyo Dome for four consecutive nights [Feb 7-10], doubts arise over her appearance as the 14-time Grammy Award winner. Thankfully, we now have an official confirmation that she can make it to the Super Bowl in time.

Advertisement

However, fans have already mapped out a timeline for her to jet to Vegas, right in time for the Super Bowl. Even Japan’s embassy dipped its toes into planning her schedule for her, reassuring fans that she would have plenty of time to make it to Vegas.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C22ilFJAplc/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“Despite the 12-hour flight and 17-hour time difference, the Embassy can confidently Speak Now to say that if she departs Tokyo in the evening after her concert, she should comfortably arrive in Las Vegas before the Super Bowl begins,” the embassy wrote. While Swift’s camp has not officially confirmed it, her fans are now relieved that she can be in Vegas to support Kelce and the Chiefs against the 49ers. With everything considered, the Super Bowl promises a star-studded spectacle, possibly featuring the pop queen herself.