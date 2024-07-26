Travis Kelce & Taylor Swift’s $100k-A-Day Romance Amazes Cam Newton: “She Can Buy Delta Plane Now”

The tabloids are buzzing with headlines about pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs star, Travis Kelce’s extravagant lifestyles and suggest how they splurge a whopping $100,000 every day. While their high-profile careers and refined tastes do support the claim, former NFL ace Cam Newton was amazed at the figure and even joked about how Swift could buy her own Delta airplane with such spending power.

During the latest episode of 4th & 1, Newton compared Swift and Kelce’s financial situations, and while he made it clear that he thinks both financially contribute to their lifestyles, Swift’s monetary power is on another level because of her superhit music career and crowd-pulling global tours:

“She can buy a Delta plane now. She’s probably the highest-grossing touring artist. That’s where the money is at.”

Moreover, Newton made two important observations about Travis and Taylor’s relationship. Firstly, the Carolina Panthers QB compared his current relationship experiences with the NFL power couple’s romance. Newton revealed how he valued his baby mama, Jasmin Brown’s economic independence when they first started dating in 2022.

Similarly, Kelce and Swift, both are successful and financially independent, which makes the Super Bowl LVIII winner genuinely admire the pop icon. Plus, Newton sees Kelce respecting Swift not just for her achievements but for the hard work and dedication she puts into every single thing–be it releasing her new album or performing in crowd-filled stadiums:

“I see Travis being around a person he really admires because she’s… all the men I know love hustlers as a woman. When you make your own money, it’s like, ‘Ooh baby, I like it that you don’t need me but you want me.'”

​Secondly, Newton specified that Kelce and Swift support each other’s careers in a brilliant way. Newton appreciated how the ‘Love Story’ singer attends Kelce’s games with so much enthusiasm, while Kelce reciprocates her gestures by being there at her Eras Tour concerts.

In light of this, Newton spoke about the sheer happiness of celebrating each other’s successes, not just as partners but also as each other’s biggest fans. However, Newton was also quick to rubbish the claims that Travis is experiencing new-found fame due to his relationship with Taylor.

Taylor Swift is “Not Dating a Slouch”

According to Newton, Travis Kelce’s popularity in the NFL was prominent even before the arrival of Taylor Swift in his life. Kelce is considered one of the three well-known players in the league- possibly on par with stars like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and even Patrick Mahomes.

Plus, Kelces achievements on the field include multiple Pro Bowl selections, three Super Bowl wins, and record-breaking performances that played a key role in making him a household name. He said,

“She’s not dating a slouch. Travis Kelce is Travis Kelce. He’s probably top three recognizable faces in the NFL before Taylor Swift. So, let’s put some respect on El Travador.”

Additionally, Kelces appearances in the media and involvement in hosting TV programs and commercials helped raise his profile beyond football. To be specific, it is his charisma off the field that made him an absolute fan favorite.