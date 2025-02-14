Travis Kelce Urges Brother Jason Not to Worry About Super Bowl LIX Heartbreak And to “Be Happy” for the Eagles Teammates

It was an unforgettable night for the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans last Sunday. But it was a day of mixed emotions for Jason Kelce. On one hand, he was elated for his former team, but on the other, he had to watch his brother Travis Kelce lose.

During the latest episode of the New Heights podcast, Jason tried to hide his excitement following Philly’s win, only to get a thumbs-up from his brother to let loose and not worry about hurting his feelings.

Jason gave a shoutout to the Eagles following their incredible win over the Chiefs, calling it vindication for the guys who lost two years ago. He expressed pride in seeing his former team turn things around after a disastrous end to last season. Kelce was in awe of their fighting spirit, sticking together amidst all the outside noise and questions around Nick Sirianni and his ability to lead.

But upon seeing Travis’ face sullen and sad, Jason asked if he wanted him to cut this part from the podcast and simmer down his excitement. However, Travis being gracious as ever, urged his brother to let loose and fully celebrate the Eagles’ win.

“Dude, you’re allowed to have your world, your legacy. You’re allowed to have that. You can be happy for your former teammates. Don’t let what happened to me make you feel any less proud of what you helped build.”

Jason, though, refused to take credit for the win, arguing that he had no hand in this win and he wasn’t part of this win.

” I didn’t help build shit. They did this on their own. I’m not part of this.”

Travis, however, was insistent on giving his brother his well-deserved flowers. He pointed out the former Eagles Center’s influence on players and his former teammates like Jordan Mailata, Jalen Hurts, etc.

According to the Chiefs TE, Jason may not have been physically present in the building, but his influence and legacy are still there, inspiring everyone to be better.

The Eagles exited the wild-card round in Jason’s final and 13th season in Philadelphia. During his time, they made two Super Bowls, winning one. Many believe he still had a year or two left in him and he could have been part of this win and would have lifted the Lombardi Trophy as the captain. But it wasn’t in the cards.

Still, in his 13 seasons, Jason Kelce left a legacy behind, winning multiple individual honors. The older Kelce brother gets to go into the Hall of Fame alongside his brother, Travis. His legacy will soon forever be cemented in Canton.