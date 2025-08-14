“I’m Not Concerned at All”: Chad Johnson Weighs In on Shedeur Sanders’ QB1 Chances After Oblique Injury

Shedeur Sanders may still be listed fourth on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart, but that hasn’t dampened his preparation or his determination to prove he belongs in the NFL. In fact, his spot on the depth chart, combined with an impressive training camp, has earned him extended preseason reps. His poised and confident showing against the Panthers was a step in the right direction.

But just as momentum was building, Sanders suffered a setback: a minor oblique injury that forced him to leave practice early. Trainers have ruled him out of Thursday’s session, and they expect him to miss the Browns’ second preseason game against the Eagles on Saturday. It’s a blow to his chances of climbing the depth chart and making the roster as a backup.

Shedeur’s injury isn’t worrying Chad Johnson. Ocho believes Sanders was never in serious contention for QB1, with the Browns leaning heavily toward veteran Joe Flacco as the Week 1 starter. In his view, missing one preseason game won’t hurt Sanders’ long-term prospects.

Sanders’ absence will open the door for Kenny Pickett and rookie Dillon Gabriel to showcase their abilities in live action. As for Sanders, Johnson points out that his first preseason performance already showed he can handle the spotlight. Sitting out could simply give him a chance to recover and come back fresh for the preseason game three.

“I’m not concerned at all. For one, he’ not going to be QB1. We know Joe Flacco is going to be the starting QB week one against the Bengals when they do play. I really don’t have any concern because now Saturday, when they do play, Dillon Gabriel and Kenny Pickett they will get the opportunity to show what they can do. They deserve their opportunity to play when the lights are on. As far as Shedeur goes, he has shown what he can do.”

Not everyone agrees. Shannon Sharpe countered that Sanders didn’t do enough in the opener, and his position as QB4 reflects that reality. If he stays at the bottom of the depth chart, the Browns will likely release him; keeping four quarterbacks on the roster simply isn’t practical. That possibility could derail the Colorado alum’s bid to solidify a role in Cleveland.

“I don’t see how they keep four QBs. Somebody’s going to have to get released. Maybe Dillon Gabriel can hold, maybe Kenny Pickett can hold. I don’t know if he has done enough. Well, he has shown what he can do, but that’s not what the depth chart says. In the depth chart, he is still QB4.”

Oblique strains can range from mild to severe:

Mild – Slight muscle fiber tear; heals in days to weeks with rest and restricted movement.

Moderate – Partial tear with swelling and bruising; recovery takes several weeks plus physical therapy.

Severe – Complete muscle rupture; requires surgery and months of rehabilitation.

The severity of Shedeur Sanders’ injury will dictate his recovery timeline. Even in the best-case scenario of a mild strain, he’ll still be sidelined for the Eagles game.