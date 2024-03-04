“Stop Being Dramatic”: Fans Scoff at Joe Milton’s 70 Yard Throw at NFL Combine

Peter Schrager, the senior national writer for Fox Sports and host of Good Morning Football is going gaga over Joe Milton’s recent 70-yard throw in the NFL Combine. Schrager feels the Tennessee shot-caller displayed great arm strength, proving that he is capable of making big plays. Milton may have boosted his draft stock with that bomb.

Advertisement

Advertisement

However, fans disagreed with Schrager’s reactions and felt his evaluation of the Vols QB was overly exaggerated. They said anyone who has invested some time in watching his game films knows he is just an average quarterback, who can’t perform in real game when the pressure is on. Some fans stated anyone who drafts will end up regretting the decision. Throwing a pass like that happens every time during the Combine and it’s nothing to lose your mind over. Throwing long passes doesn’t mean anything and is not a formula for success in the NFL if you can’t perform basic things. Fans said,

Another chimed in and stated,

A fan added,

Advertisement

A fan quipped,

A user commented,

Someone tweeted,

A fan stated,

Others said,

Joe Milton failed to set the world alight with his performances at Tennessee. In his 12 starts last college season, he threw for 2,769 yards with 20 touchdown passes and only five interceptions. Despite spending six seasons in college—three with the National Champions Michigan Wolverines and three with the Tennessee Vols—he has played only 39 games, starting just 17. This lack of playing time sets him apart from other quarterbacks in the draft who boast a more extensive pedigree.

Fans were quick to point out his deficiencies and looks like they are right as the scouting report prepared on him pointed out similar things. Despite throwing deep balls and possessing arm talent, he could go undrafted.

Joe Milton Draft Predictions

Physically gifted at 6’5″ and 235 pounds, with one of the biggest arms in the draft class, allowing him to effortlessly make big throws, Milton struggles with processing defenses and adapting to on-field changes without heavy coaching intervention. The Vols’ offense, relying on one-read throws and spacing, played to his strengths, but such accommodations may not translate well to the more complex schemes of the NFL.

Milton faces challenges in making multi-read throws due to a lack of proficiency in dropping back in the pocket. Additionally, he tends to leave the pocket when confronted with interior pressure, lacks anticipation, and keeps his eyes fixed, increasing the risk of turnovers. His unique selling points lie in his long arm, great throwing range, robust build, and athletic ability to scramble from the pocket, making him a powerful runner who can absorb hits.

Given his limited experience and numerous deficiencies on the game film, Joe Milton is projected to be a late-round pick, possibly as a backup or even an undrafted free agent. However, with the guidance of a skilled coach and the opportunity to learn under a top quarterback, there is room for improvement in the future as per Pro Football Network.

Despite scouting reports and game tapes pointing out Milton’s shortcomings, players always have the potential to improve through hard work, dedication, and a passion for continuous learning. No one is born great, but greatness can be achieved through cultivating talent and working harder and smarter than anyone else. Examples like Tom Brady drafted in the 6th round as the 199th pick, and others who have defied expectations show that a relentless desire to learn and play can lead to unexpected success. Even Mr. Irrelevant Purdy, showcased exceptional performance when given the chance.