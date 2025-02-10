Palm Reader Left Jason Kelce Speechless by Predicting Super Bowl LIX Champion Which Turned Out to Be Correct

Jan 18, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Eagles former player and ESPN commentator Jason Kelce reacts before in a 2025 AFC divisional round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Jason Kelce decided to indulge in some authentic New Orleans experiences this past week in preparation for the Super Bowl. One of those was a trip to a palm reader, where he asked the big question—who would win the Big Game, the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles? Well, the reader left the future Hall of Famer stunned with his prediction, which has aged well since.

Advertisement

Which palm reader did Jason visit? It was the store “Hands of Fate,” located on St. Phillip Street in the Super Bowl host city, and they are well known for their craft. Jason was relatively new to this, even admitting that he had never done a reading before. As a result, the palm reader started with a basic reading, telling him the age he could expect to live until, what health issues to watch out for, and reviewing his past timeline growing up.

Incredibly, the reader seemed to be getting through to Jason and sounded remarkably accurate. So, it only made sense to move on to some Super Bowl predictions. He had Jason randomly pick from his set of tarot cards for that specific reading, and Jason just so happened to draw The Fool. This card represents new beginnings, thus the reader told Jason, “Someone who hasn’t done it before (will win Super Bowl LIX).”

Immediately, Jason’s mind went to Saquon Barkley. And who could blame him? The former Giant accomplished many firsts in his career—recording a 2,000-yard season, winning Offensive Player of the Year—so why not a Super Bowl too?

Jason also thought of Jalen Hurts, who had yet to win a Super Bowl. Then, after taking some time to reflect, he considered a new angle: the Chiefs had the chance to become the first team to three-peat—something no team had ever done before. With so much to consider, he decided to pick another card for more clarity.

The next card Jason picked was the Chariot, a card that signifies overcoming conflicts and moving forward in a positive direction with unstoppable momentum. Jason was stumped, but his friend urged him to refocus on Saquon—his career’s bumpy road, his first Super Bowl appearance this year, and the way he had steamrolled the competition all season. And Jason was convinced.

“Gosh, I think it’s Saquon,” Jason said, tossing his hands up in the air. He then thanked the studio for giving him a reading and allowing him to film. One worker even wanted a picture with Jason for his mom.

Fast forward to today, and the Eagles did steamroll their way to a 40-22 win. Fans in the comments under the video showed love, expressed intrigue at the spot-on predictions, and gave their props to the reader, Charlie.

One netizen even joked that maybe Jason should have asked the reader about his lost Super Bowl ring, considering how good he was. For context, the former Eagles center claimed to have lost his Super Bowl LII ring in a bowl of chilly.

Maybe the video will urge more Philly fans to go out and get their palms read. It must be clarified now that there is no scientific basis for palm reading and it’s considered a pseudoscience. In other words, it’s not real. However, there is something to be said about palm reader’s abilities to accurately assess someone based on their appearance and behavior.

For example, Charlie had no idea who Jason Kelce was and claimed he didn’t watch football. Yet, he was able to accurately convey times in Jason’s life that were good and bad. Furthermore, tarot cards aren’t “real” in the sense that they accurately predict the future, even though in this case they did. Tarot cards rather are used as a form of self-reflection and introspection. There’s a lot of symbolic imagery to take away from the cards.

But this reading aged well. So, score one for palmistry and tarot cards. The Eagles steamrolled their way to their second Super Bowl, and new faces lifted the trophy for the first time in their careers.