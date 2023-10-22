Travis Kelce Vents His Frustration on Roughing the Passer as the Most Infuriating and Confusing Penalties

The NFL rulebook has significantly evolved in the past few years and even pro athletes are frustrated by some of them. Chiefs’ star TE, Travis Kelce, recently spoke up on the ‘Roughing the Passer’ penalty and mentioned how it’s often unjust. The league has become more stringent with its rules this year and has fined the players more times than ever before.

In the latest edition of the New Heights podcast, Travis and his brother Jason discussed the most confusing and infuriating penalty from a game. The star TE undoubtedly believed it to be the Roughing the Passer penalty, when it’s certainly not that.

Travis Kelce and Jason Speaks Up on Roughing the Passer

In the show’s “No Dumb Question” segment, a user asked the Kelce Brothers’ selection for the most confusing and infuriating penalty. Travis chose ‘Roughing the Passer’ when the player actually hadn’t committed it. He affirmed that this rule made him “cringe” unless it was in favor of his team.

“At this point, the way the game is going, it’s a penalty like a Roughing the Passer that isn’t Roughing the Passer,” Travis said in the podcast. Jason agreed with his brother, and added, “Ooh, that’s a spot on.” Travis further elaborated, “I don’t know why, it just, it just, makes me cringe,” followed by, “I love it when, you know, we get it.” Jason replied, “Sure, yeah, when it helps out, you’re not that infuriated.“

Travis also added how he felt bad, especially if the quarterback, in this instance his teammate Patrick Mahomes, isn’t hit helmet to helmet. Jason then recalled Mahomes’ recent appeal for the same penalty during the matchup against the Broncos, which ended up with an “Intentional Grounding” call. Travis came in support of his teammate and claimed that it was absolutely fair for him to ask for that penalty during the conversation.

Recently, the league has seen an increase in fines stemming from penalties, and the recent roughing of the passer fine involves Travis’ teammate.

Mike Edwards Gets Slapped With a $16391 Fine

Dov Kleiman recently took to X (formerly Twitter), with the clip of the hit, which was taken by Broncos’ QB, Russell Wilson. What looked like a perfect sack ended up costing Safety Mike Edwards a hefty $16391 fine.

Yet another fine was levied when Eagles’ DE Josh Sweat hit Jets’ QB Jach Wilson low, resulting in the same fine amount as Mike Edwards.

Fans are constantly at odds due to these penalties, and it seems to be getting worse. What’s your take on these recent happenings?