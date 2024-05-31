mobile app bar

NFL Fans Troll Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy for Flaunting a Bundle of $1 Bills Before Signing His Rookie Contract

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
40-Yard Dash Record Breaker Xavier Worthy Once Decided to 'Quit' After Getting Beat Up in Every Game

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – MARCH 01: Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy answers questions from the media during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Scouting Combine on March 1, 2024, at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire) NFL: MAR 01 Scouting Combine EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2403012215

Despite having his car stolen just two weeks ago, Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy doesn’t seem too much worried about flexing his riches. Earlier today, the star wideout was seen raining $1 bills on his girlfriend Tia Jones in a TikTok video — shot in their bathroom. However, the short clip has since gone viral for all the wrong reasons, with the aspiring NFL star facing the wrath of football fans.

In the TikTok video, the couple can first be seen flexing their diamond watches and chunky jewelry before Tia starts twerking. It is at this moment when the Chiefs’ rookie receiver pulls out a bundle of $1 bills and starts raining it on his girlfriend. The video, posted by Tia, then cuts to Worthy, cheekily flexing the bundle.

Posting a video like this is an open invitation for trolls in 9 out of 10 cases. This was no different for Xavier, as NFL fans promptly flocked to the comments to share their two cents, making it a trending discourse today.

The first and foremost reaction that a lot of netizens had was bafflement at seeing the NFL player flex $1 bills. This aspect of the video became the major trolling point with one “X” user quipping that the bundle in the video is worth “2 bags of groceries.”

While the majority focused on poking fun at the rookie receiver, others expressed concern. They hoped that Xavier wouldn’t turn this silly video into a habit and instead save up money. After all, an athlete’s career is extremely volatile and short-lived.

That being said, Xavier should be cut some slack, at least for the $1 trolls. Because at the end of the day, Xavier still hasn’t signed his rookie contract with the Chiefs. And if reports are to be believed, he is set to rake in an impressive sum from the defending champs.

Xavier Worthy Contract Details

Despite being signed a month ago as the 28th overall pick, reports state that the Chiefs rookie WR hasn’t put his pen to the paper yet. But how much money will the University of Texas alum rake in his first NFL deal?

As per reports from Spotrac [via Arrowhead Addict], the star wideout has a four-year contract offer from the Chiefs on the table. It is worth $13.8 million total, with a sweet $6.8 million in signing bonuses. The report also revealed the Chiefs have an option for a fifth-year extension as well.

Reading these lucrative contractual terms today after the video fiasco might seem undeserved, but let’s not forget that Xavier Worthy broke records at the NFL Combine with his historic 40-yard dash at 4.21 seconds. He is also entering the NFL after a stellar season for the Longhorns that saw him get included in a unanimous preseason All-Big 12 selection.

Recency bias aside, Xavier is still a worthy pick for the Chiefs roster. Provided he sorts out his money-spending habits [If he has one, i.e.], the Chiefs might have a gem in their hands!

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Read more from Suresh Menon

Share this article

Don’t miss these