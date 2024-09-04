Travis Kelce vs. Baltimore Ravens: How Has the ‘Arguable GOAT-TE’ Fared Against Conference Rivals?

Travis Kelce is ready to leave his past performances and injury troubles behind him as he gears up for his 12th season in the NFL. The Chiefs open their season against the Baltimore Ravens in what is a repeat of last season’s AFC Championship Game.

The defending champions edged their conference rivals 17-10 despite not being the favorites, and the Ravens will be looking to exact revenge in the upcoming matchup at all costs. However, Kelce is ready for this fiery bout and plans to show up as he did in their previous games.

The future Hall of Famer has fared well against his AFC rival in the past. According to Stat Muse, in his last five regular season outings against the Ravens, Kelce has averaged 87 receiving yards on 6.6 receptions per game, with a healthy 13.2 yards per catch. He also added two touchdowns through the air.

Travis has played against Baltimore only once in the playoffs and that was the last season’s title game. In that matchup, the Chiefs TE shone bright, putting up 116 yards on 11 receptions and found the end zone once, despite the Ravens boasting one of the best defenses. He also had five rushing yards to go with that.

He entered the game fired up after a brief altercation with the opposing team’s kicker, Justin Tucker. Tucker had stirred things up by practicing his kicks near the Chiefs’ part of the end zone, but Travis wasn’t having any of it. He responded by tossing Tucker’s football gear aside.

While the last time the Ravens entered the game as heavy favorites after clinching the top seed, it’s now the Chiefs who head into the upcoming season opener as favorites with -102 odds.

The highly anticipated bout takes place on the 5th of September at 8:15 p.m. ET at Arrowhead Stadium. It will air on NBC and Peacock, though fans outside the US can watch it through game pass on DAZN.