Travis Kelce Would Rather Train In ‘Snow’ or ‘Thunderstorm’ Instead Of Playing On Turf

The NFL has been debating whether all teams should abandon turf fields in favor of playing on grass. Travis and Jason Kelce recently discussed the issue on an episode of their podcast, New Heights. They believe that playing on turf is a “joke” and that the league should do more to protect players.

Many players have recently attributed their injuries to the turf which is definitely a matter of concern for the National Football League.

Jason Kelce and Travis emphasized that “all NFL games should be played on grass fields” and that “it’s a joke” that this isn’t the already the case.

Travis and Jason Kelce openly criticized playing on turf

Since they are both well into their 30s and have played a total of more than 20 NFL seasons, Jason claimed that he and his brother have been chatting about it for years. Jason, however, asserted that it’s a “league-wide” viewpoint.

Travis said that “I’d rather train in the rain, snow, or a thunderstorm with a chance of being struck by lightning than on artificial turf inside.”

In college, Jason acknowledged that turf was his preference, and Travis agreed that playing on turf in high school was “the coolest s—- ever.” However, their professional experience has caused them to alter their opinions. Jason also criticized the NFL, saying that while having turf is economical, player safety must come first.

14 of the 30 NFL stadiums have grass, but the teams that play on grass and turf at home are split equally. The players’ growing outspokenness on the subject may compel the league to ensure that all games are played on grass.

