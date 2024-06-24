Travis Kelce’s Eras Tour Cameo Sparks Rumors for Taylor Swift’s Appearance on New Heights Podcast

Travis Kelce’s surprise appearance at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium had fans losing their minds. When Travis walked on stage in a dapper black tailcoat and top hat, scooping Taylor up in his arms, the crowd went absolutely wild. It was one of those “You showed me colors you know I can’t see with anyone else” moments that had everyone buzzing.

Amidst the excitement, one Tay-Vis fan took to Twitter with a prediction that set the fandom ablaze. She mused,

“Not to be dramatic, but this just opened the door for Taylor Swift being on New Heights. Like, that’s a very real possibility at this point. They’re hard launching straight from a damn cannon at this point.”

As soon as this post surfaced online, Swifties and Kelce fans alike flocked to the comments with their stamps of approval. “Yessssss,” one fan exclaimed, while another chimed in, “Oh 100% I really thought it couldn’t even be a possibility yet here we are.”

Some fans were connecting the dots, with one manifesting, “The math is seriously mathing. Jason’s ‘you don’t wanna miss next week’s ep’ + Taylor posting Travis on Instagram and tagging him + the New Heights Instagram following Taylor OH BOY.”

One of the fans seemed eagerly waiting for Travis and Jason Kelce to record their next podcast episode. “I can’t even imagine what will be said next week. We know that Jason will talk about Travis being on stage,” she speculated.

The scene at Wembley was truly something else. Travis wasn’t just on stage; he was all in, fanning Taylor with a hand fan, dancing around her, and even brushing her cheeks. Moreover, with the way things are going and Taylor’s upcoming tour dates, who knows? The fans might just see her pop up on New Heights sooner rather than later.

Can Taylor Take Out Time From Tour to Make an Appearance on the New Heights Podcast?

Taylor’s Eras Tour schedule is packed tighter than a stadium on concert night. With upcoming stops in Dublin, Amsterdam, Zurich, Milan, Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, Warsaw, Vienna, and then back to London until August 20th, it might seem like she’d struggle to find time to sit down with the Kelce brothers for a podcast recording.

But hold on, Swifties! After Taylor’s London show on August 20th, she’s got an 87-day break before resuming the tour again in Toronto on November 14th. Now, that’s where things get interesting. With the NFL season kicking off during this break, imagine if she decided to join New Heights just before Travis hits the field.

Fans are indeed itching to hear Taylor talk about what it’s like to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs, her likes and dislikes about Travis, and how she’s bonding with Kylie Kelce and Brittany Mahomes. And let’s not forget her thoughts on the podcast itself.

And the cherry on top? Taylor and Travis sharing the screen. Can one predict the views? The memes? The TikToks? Safe to say, every clip that makes the final cut will go viral.

So, while Taylor is busy enchanting audiences across Europe, don’t lose hope. That 87-day break might just be the golden ticket everyone has been waiting for.