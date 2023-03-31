Travis Kelce’s Model Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Sets the Internet Ablaze With Latest Racy Pictures in ‘Barely-There’ Bikini

Kayla Nicole is a renowned influencer and Instagram model who allows no opportunity of breaking the internet go in vain. Blessed with a gorgeous physique, Kayla became a massive entity in the NFL world when fans got to know that she was dating Kansas City superstar Travis Kelce.

However, after dating for as many as 5 years, the star couple decided to end things last year. While breakups are not uncommon, the reason why the celeb couple allegedly parted ways ended up raising quite a few eyebrows. Several reports emerged suggesting that Kayla ended things with Travis as he had a 50-50 rule in place when it came to paying each and every bill, even on vacations.

Kayla Nicole’s breathtaking beach photos are setting the internet on fire

After the breakup, Kayla, who has been the face of several renowned brands like Crocs, Revolve, Savage X Fenty, got even more active on social media. From time to time, Nicole keeps on posting breathtaking pictures on her Instagram account to keep her 649k family of followers engaged and entertained.

Doing exactly the same, Kayla recently shared a few visuals of her having a gala time on the beach. The star model was seen chilling with her friends sporting a skin-shade bikini. Moreover, she also posted a series of racy photos which can make any individual fall for her.

However, what ended up getting a lot of attention was the caption Kayla chose for her latest Insta post. “He who wants it desperately, cannot get it. He who gets it easy, does not want it or appreciate it,” the gorgeous diva wrote. Was this a message for her ex? Probably not as she went on to explain in the caption that all she wants to convey to the world is that we must be thankful for what we already have.

Travis Kelce vehemently denied rumors of him being too cheap

Last year, Travis got a lot of heat online after the rumors of him being too cheap started making rounds on social media. However, the champion Tight End was quick to deny all such rumors. “We were in a relationship for 5 years. A hundred dollars here and hundred dollars there wasn’t even thought about, which is ridiculous,” Travis had said on The Pivot podcast a while back.

Moreover, Kelce had also stated that Nicole was independent enough to take care of herself and that she never required any financial support from his side. The two celebs ended up deleting all their social media posts in which they were together soon after parting ways.