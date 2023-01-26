Jackson Mahomes Showers Praise on Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend Kayla Nicole After the Insta Model Breaks the Internet With Latest Steamy Pictures

Jackson Mahomes is one of the most controversial entities in the world of the NFL. The fact that he doesn’t even play the sport but still ends up trending on Twitter before and after Chiefs games tells a lot about his ‘popularity.’

A lot of people started knowing more about Jackson after Patrick broke the internet with his incredible performances on the field. Patrick went on to sign a mammoth $450 million deal after which, everybody in the NFL world was compelled to talk about him.

At such a young age, Patrick has become synonymous with consistency and what makes him even more likable is the fact that he personally stays away from the controversies as much as possible.

However, on numerous occasions, Patrick has been embarrassed by his younger brother. May it be the time when Jackson went on to rant about a local Kansas City restaurant, or the time when he poured water on a Ravens fan after a game, Jackson has been regularly accused of tarnishing his brother’s overall image.

Jackson Mahomes & Brittany Mahomes can’t stop praising Kayla Nicole

Recently, Jackson decided to shoot his shot at Instagram model Alix Earle which yet again ended up sparking a troll fest on Twitter. While a few people do side with Jackson for being what he is, not many share the same thought about the superstar QB’s younger brother.

Most recently, Chiefs’ star T.E Travis Kelce’s former girlfriend Kayla Nicole, who is a well-renowned YouTuber and model, posted a few sizzling pictures on Instagram which Jackson ended up sharing on his story.

Started calling peoples opinion of me ‘fan theories.’ 💅🏾 pic.twitter.com/kNqwKxffmX — that girl. (@iamkaylanicole) January 25, 2023

However, Jackson’s way of appreciating Kayla’s post was more subdued this time around. “the caption thooo,” is all what Jackson wrote while sharing the post. Even Patrick’s wife Brittany also commented on the post. “What the ma’am,” she wrote.

Just because what happened in the case of Alix Earle, many fans started speculating that Jackson might be shooting his shot at Kayla as well. However, that seems unlikely as both, Kayla and Jackson have known each other for quite a while now.

In fact, in the infamous water-pouring incident, Kayla was right beside Jackson when he showered the Ravens fan with cold water. To be fair, while many times Jackson does engage in really questionable deeds, the way he is mercilessly trolled has rightfully earned him a lot of sympathizers as well.

