Amidst ‘Gisele Bundchen Cheating’ Allegations, Tom Brady’s 3 Month Old Cryptic Post About a ‘Lying Cheating Heart’ Resurfaces

More than a year after supermodel Gisele Bündchen and NFL GOAT Tom Brady parted ways after more than a decade spent together, speculations and rumors about their marriage and subsequent divorce abound. Amid new information about the divorce between the ex-power couple, Brady’s post from three months ago has further fueled the gossip.

A while ago Tom Brady shared a message on “cheating” that had sent a flurry across the football world. Nearly a year after his divorce from the supermodel, the NFL star shared a quote by Muhammad Ali that said, “For what is a man? A man is his heart. A lying cheating heart means a lying cheating man. A loving merciful heart means a loving merciful man.” While this sparked all sorts of rumors and conversations around their marriage at the time, fans, for the most part, didn’t make much of it.

However, now, with information emerging that Gisele Bündchen allegedly cheated on Tom Brady before their divorce, the words from Brady seem to take on a different meaning altogether. Could he have been talking about his ex-wife when he talked of a cheating heart and a lying, cheating man? All this is currently purely speculation and hearsay.

Did Gisele Bündchen Cheat on Tom Brady?

Gisele Bündchen broke the internet when footage of her seemingly passionately kissing her children’s jiu-jitsu trainer on Valentine’s Day emerged on the internet. If People’s sources are to be believed, the romance between the supermodel and Joaquim Valente began in June 2023. While this could’ve just been news of Bündchen finding a new and happy beginning after a painful divorce, things seemingly took a dark turn when the Daily Mail reported something extremely surprising.

According to the Daily Mail, Tom Brady reportedly has “accepted” ex-wife Gisele Bündchen’s romance which began “years ago,” while they were still married. Per the outlet’s source Brady’s sentiments stand as such: “If she wants to have people think she has been dating Joaquim only since June, so be it, but they have been together longer and they aren’t taking it slow. Tom has accepted it.” These statements seemingly point to infidelity on Bündchen’s part or at least Brady’s belief that his ex-wife cheated on him. However, no confirmation of these reports exists and neither party involved has released any official statements regarding these.