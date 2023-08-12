Trumping ‘Neighbour’ Tom Brady’s $17,000,000 Mansion, Business Mogul Jeff Bezos Drops $68,000,000 on a Waterfront Home in ‘Billionaire Bunker’

Tom Brady, known for his penchant for opulent living, invested a staggering $17,000,000 in an extravagant mansion situated on Indian Island Creek. Interestingly, his luxurious abode now shares its prestigious neighborhood with none other than business magnate Jeff Bezos, who has joined the ranks of celebrity residents.

Advertisement

Jeff recently decided to drop a whopping $68,000,000 on a three-bedroom waterfront home in the ‘Billionaire Bunker’, the same place where Brady stays. While Tom did spend millions more on beautifying the place, it still seems to be no match to Bezos’ new home.

Bezos’ Opulent Acquisition Trumps Brady’s Lavish Haven: A Glimpse Inside Their Luxurious Residences

Brady spared no expense in beautifying his new abode, investing more than $ 10.12 million as per The New York Post to transform the mansion into a haven of extravagance. The mansion boasts multiple amenities including gyms, swimming pools, lavish bedrooms, and outdoor spaces. While playing for the Patriots, Brady also owned properties in Boston, and he sold a Los Angeles property for an estimated $20 million. His real estate ventures have garnered substantial profits, reflecting his keen eye for investments.

Advertisement

However, Jeff Bezos, the renowned founder of Amazon, has made an even grander entrance into the neighborhood. Bezos, with a net worth that ranks among one of the highest globally, recently acquired a three-bedroom waterfront home in the same Billionaire Bunker, per AP News. His new mansion, purchased for a staggering $68 million, showcases the epitome of luxury and sophistication.

Bezos’ new residence spans 2.8 acres and is nestled on an exclusive man-made barrier island in Miami. The property boasts breathtaking waterfront views and a sprawling living space of 9,300 square feet. Complete with a pool and a range of luxurious features, Bezos’ new home is poised to be a pinnacle of exclusivity and comfort.

While Tom Brady’s mansion exudes extravagance and grandeur, Bezos’ acquisition takes luxury living to even greater heights. The juxtaposition of these two remarkable properties in The Billionaire Bunker highlights the elite lifestyle enjoyed by some of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

Advertisement

Tom Brady’s Strategic Real Estate Moves: From Sale to Rental