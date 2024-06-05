Tua Tagovailoa Contract: Rich Eisen Tries Reading Between the Lines Upon ‘Seemingly Frustrated’ QB’s Media Interaction

For Tua Tagovailoa, securing that coveted long-term contract with the Miami Dolphins has been one prolonged exercise in patience. Despite triggering his fifth-year option last season in hopes of locking down a mega-extension, he finds himself in a state of limbo as a new campaign looms. With each passing day, the two sides seem no closer to an agreement.

Even as Tua Tagovailoa reported to the Dolphins’ mandatory minicamp, NFL analyst Rich Eisen, like many others, senses a growing frustration brewing within the young signal-caller as negotiations continue to stall,

“I don’t think it’s salty yet. But I think the salt is on the table. There’s a contract on the table that he is not satisfied with, and that puts salt on the table.”

Eisen further suggested that the timing of these negotiations, sandwiched between OTAs, is bound to fuel players’ frustrations as they eagerly await closure to focus solely on their on-field preparations with teammates.

But if you ask Rich Eisen, he has zero doubts that Tua will eventually get that massive payday he’s angling for. Even if the numbers spark heated debates, those lucrative figures are an inevitability at this point.

“I’m telling everybody that this guy is going to get paid, and it’s going to be a lot of money, and it’s going to be a bunch of people saying, ‘Is he worth it?'” he asserted.

Drawing comparisons, Eisen argued that franchises like the Lions and Patriots have yet to topple Tagovailoa, and he believes the Dolphins quarterback has the potential to surpass the caliber of Jared Goff, who recently inked a $50 million/year contract extension.

While Eisen firmly stands in support of Tagovailoa deserving a contract commensurate with his talents – potentially exceeding $50 million per year – it’s worth examining the quarterback’s own words upon meeting reporters after the OTAs.

Tua Tagovailoa “Not Frustrated” Over Extension Delays

The quarterback’s contract saga with the Miami Dolphins has been stretched out more than necessary, but he remains eager to see some progress. While hefty sums are being doled out to his peers across the league, Tua is maintaining a level-headed approach amidst the protracted negotiations.

“I’m not frustrated. I’m another word,” Tagovailoa shared with reporters, his tone measured. “Just wanting to get something done. That’s it.“

The 26-year-old signal-caller clarified that he harbors no ill will toward the organization, and while he is “not blind” to his contemporaries bringing in big money, he referred to the ongoing talks as simply the “nature of the beast.”

“There’s been a lot of progress,” he noted. “From where we started, there’s been significant progress. The tough part is why we haven’t seen an agreement yet. That’s business. Both sides are trying to meet in the middle.”

As the 2024 season looms, Tagovailoa finds himself in familiar company, with stars like Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, and Trevor Lawrence also awaiting new deals. However, amidst the swirling speculation and anticipation from the fanbase, Tagovailoa’s measured demeanor and pragmatic outlook stand as admirable qualities from a leader. But for the season to go smoothly, the quarterback and the franchise will have to find common ground as soon as possible.