“Rodney Adams Literally Slept On The Hospital Room Couch Yesterday”: Bears WR Had A Baby Daughter Before Mossing DB For 73 Yard Touchdown In NFL Preseason Game Vs. Bills

Rodney Adams may not be a player you’ve heard of, but after an incredible 73-yard touchdown, you may be intrigued to know about his story.

The Chicago Bears faced off against the Buffalo Bills in their second preseason game with the main story of the game being Mitchell Trubisky’s return to his former team.

For the time being, it looks the former second overall pick got his revenge as he sliced up the Bears starting defense as he finished the day 20/28 for 221 yards and one touchdown while the Bills trounced the Bears 41-15.

However, the highlight of the day was definitely Rodney Adams’ catch which seemed to stun everyone on both the Bears and Bills.

Rodney Adams Had A Baby Daughter Before His Spectacular 73 Yard Touchdown

The Bears offense was mostly lackluster throughout the day, but they enjoyed one incredible play courtesy of Rodney Adams who is making these kind of catches a thing now.

That’s 73 yards for the score. Last week vs. the Dolphins Adams made a similar spectacular catch as he tries to make the Bears 53 man roster after showing flashes of being a solid player during training camp.

The former fifth round draft pick from the Minnesota Vikings hasn’t the kind of career he imagined since joining the league as he’s played only one game during his career, but the impression he’s making during training camp might have him on the Bears roster come the regular season.

Last week, he led all Bears receivers with four catches for 57 yards, but of course, this is just the preseason, and the Bears have a bevy of receivers in the fold to compete against, but there is the smallest glimmer of a chance that Adams could make the roster.

Adams’ 73 yard touchdown becomes even more spectacular when you consider the fact that just yesterday the Bears WR welcomed a baby girl into the world.

Rodney Adams had a baby girl last night and a 73-yard TD today. He literally slept on the hospital room couch last night. — Adam Hoge (@AdamHoge) August 21, 2021

That’s also why Adams celebrated his touchdown by rocking the ball like a baby. If Adams continues his strong preseason showing next week, there’s a good chance the Bears decide to roll the dice with him.

