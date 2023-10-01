“Not Sure Caleb’s 6-Feet Tall”: Before CU’s 41-48 Loss Against USC, Skip Bayless Revealed Why He’ll Pick Shedeur Sanders Over Heisman Frontrunner Caleb Williams

Shedeur Sanders faced a tough game against the USC Trojans last night leading to a 41-48 loss. However, he still continues to impress analysts like Skip Bayless with his skills and gameplay. Bayless is so stirred up by Deion Sanders’ son that he even said before the Saturday game that Shedeur is a better pick the Heisman frontrunner Caleb Williams.

Skip Bayless appeared on the show ‘Undisputed’ live from Boulder a day before the Colorado Buffaloes’ game against the USC Trojans. He was open about how he thinks that Shedeur Sanders is probably a superior talent to Caleb Williams. He didn’t shy away from adding that the Colorado quarterback deserves his due credit.

Skip Bayless Draws Comparison Between Shedeur and Caleb’s Physique

Skip Bayless observed the physical differences between Shedeur Sanders and Caleb Williams before setting out a favorite. In his conversation on the ‘Undisputed’, he threw light on their respective heights and playing styles. In his assessment, Bayless notes that Shedeur Sanders holds a height advantage over Caleb Williams.

“Shedeur is probably three inches taller than Caleb. I am not sure that Caleb is six feet tall. I watched Caleb very closely. He has got a power base. He is a man among boys in college football.”

Skip used the arguments to emphasize that Sanders possesses a unique skill set, particularly in terms of mobility and agility. It appears that the analyst has thought his choice through before picking Sanders over Williams. However, on the big night, it was Caleb’s unit that emerged victoriously.

Skip Bayless Reasons Picking Shedeur Sanders over Caleb Williams

Skip Bayless has been closely observing Shedeur Sanders’ performance and is impressed with the young QB’s development. Deion Sanders’ son, despite facing significant challenges, has shown remarkable progress in his first three games. Skip Bayless goes vocal on the show ‘Undisputed’ drawing attention to Shedeur Sanders’ on-field presence.

“Shedeur Sanders has been sacked more than anybody in college football so far this year. He has gone down 22 times and god knows how many times he’s been touched hit or pressured. He’s under siege on nearly every snap. He does not move to run he moves and slides to find the uncovering receiver.”

Adding to the adversity, the rushing attack of Shedeur’s team ranks dead. However, Bayless interprets that this only points to Shedeur being under relentless pressure. He adds that Sanders lacks adequate support from his running game.

“The more I watch, the more he grows on me because the other thing you cannot forget his rushing attack is dead last in college football. So of 134 schools nobody has run the ball more poorly than Colorado has. Help me out, if you’re a quarterback who’s been sacked the most with the worst run game in all of college football, what does that mean for your degree of difficulty? It’s impossibly high.”

Bayless concluded that Shedeur Sanders has been a consistent performer for the Colorado Buffaloes. The diminished support that he receives from his team has not stopped him from putting up impressive numbers. Additionally, he acknowledges that his physique and his skills shall help him grow in the coming time.