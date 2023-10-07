Jerry Rice’s USC Player Son Revealed What His Father Said Before His Game Against Deion Sanders’ Colorado

USC’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes was a much-anticipated one. Fans eagerly awaited to watch the showdown between Deion Sanders’ and the Heisman frontrunner Caleb Williams. Adding to the intrigue was seeing Jerry Rice’s WR son Breden Rice take on the field with Deion Sanders’ son.

Breden Rice on the ‘Almost Pro: USC Football’ Podcast revealed that his father gave him words of wisdom before he played against Colorado star Shedeur. It is no secret that Breden and Shedeur’s fathers were arch-rivals back in the day. This added to the excitement of the fans and followers as the next generation stood facing each other.

Brenden Rice Shines Bright with His Father’s Guidance

Jerry Rice’s son Brender Rice has been making a significant impact at the USC Trojans this year. While his father, the legendary NFL receiver had a notable rivalry with Deion Sanders, Brenden emphasized that any tension between the two was rooted in a competitive spirit.

Before his game against the Colorado Buffaloes where Shedeur Sanders happened to be the QB, Rice sent a message to his son. Jerry Rice shared that Deion Sanders and him were in a rivalry but it’s different from what their sons have today. Admitting the same on the podcast, he revealed his father’s words of wisdom,

“I had my dad texting me, this is not you versus Deion, this is USC versus Colorado. Don’t let anybody try to paint that picture.”

On the field, Brenden Rice has been a standout player for the USC Trojans. He ranks second on the team in catches with 17 receptions, accumulating an impressive 338 receiving yards. More notably, he leads the team with seven touchdowns, showcasing his ability to find the end zone consistently.

Jerry Rice “Hated” Deion Sanders?

In a candid conversation on Kevin Hart’s ‘Cold as Balls’ Show last year, the NFL legend Jerry Rice opened up. He talked about his rivalry with Sanders and what it meant for him to be on the opposite side. He also went on to describe the intense competition between them, highlighting Deion’s exceptional speed. Rice admitted,

“I hated that guy, man. We couldn’t get along. If Deion was on the opposite side, it was going down the next day. Deion was one of the fastest defensive backs. I had to double move, triple move up the line of scrimmage. I had to come to the line with a plan.”

Jerry Rice’s words straightened out the situation for his son Brenden as he faced the Buffs. However, his rivalry against Sanders made their matchups must-watch events back in the day. Rice’s honesty and respectfulness for competitive spirit justify the legendary status that he has gained in the NFL landscape.