Once Owned by Dolphins Legend Mike Pouncey, This $7 Million Mansion With Its Own Football Field Is Now on the Market

Mike Pouncey was a great NFL player, but he was often somewhat overshadowed by his twin brother, Maurkice, who is technically the younger of the two by a minute. Maurkice entered the NFL a year before Mike and earned significantly more accolades.

That said, Mike earned his fair share of recognition, too. He was actually drafted higher than his brother: Maurkice went No. 18 in 2010, while Mike went No. 15 in 2011.

Mike then enjoyed a solid 10-year career that included four Pro Bowl nods. He earned just under $61 million during his NFL career, which allowed him to splurge big on a house that even Maurkice couldn’t overshadow.

While Maurkice was living in hardscrabble Pittsburgh playing for the Steelers, Mike played in the sun for the Miami Dolphins from 2011 to 2017 and the LA Chargers from 2018 to 2020.

The brothers grew up in Lakeland, Florida, and went to college at Florida, so when his careers were over, Pouncey returned to the Miami area. In 2020, he built a home in nearby Fort Lauderdale, which he is now putting up for sale.

“Built in 2020, this 4,380-square-foot dwelling boasts five bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and a rare amenity: A sprawling outdoor field suited for football, soccer, or even putting, perched along 100 feet of canal frontage with direct ocean access and no obstructing bridges,” as reported by the New York Post.

The property is listed for sale at $6.95 million, which honestly seems like a bargain considering the blend of luxury and functionality it offers, along with its neighborhood and waterfront location. Then again, maybe we just think that because we’d love to have a mini football field at our house, too.

Pouncey revealed that the field was not originally part of the property; he had to tear down the house next door to create the space for it. This not only gave his family more privacy but also set his son Kayden, 11, on the path to football success, just like his father and uncle. Pouncey said he’s selling because he and his partner, Krissy, have built a retirement home on a massive ranch in Okeechobee.

“We built our retirement home on a 220-acre ranch in Okeechobee and plan to move there full-time once our son finishes high school.”

The property’s location is enhanced by the fact that it has floor-to-ceiling windows. These allow the resident to take full advantage of the beautiful views of the harbor and city skyline. The place is so big and sprawling it even has a freaking elevator. And you could take said elevator to a third-floor “retreat” that includes a wet bar, gym, and open terrace.

The property also includes a pool, a summer kitchen, and a private dock. We don’t know what that 220-acre ranch in Okeechobee looks like. But it must be nice if Pouncey is leaving this Fort Lauderdale paradise to live there.