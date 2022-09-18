Crying Gisele Bündchen spotted in New York amidst marriage fallout rumors with Tom Brady

Tom Brady’s supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen was recently seen crying while talking to someone on the phone. Lately, things haven’t been good between Brady and Gisele.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen make one of the most dynamic and well-known couples in the world. With a combined net worth of a whopping $650 million, the power couple has every possible luxury one can imagine at their disposal.

NFL superstar Tom and supermodel Gisele tied the knot in February 2009 and have three beautiful kids together. When Brady decided to retire earlier this year, everyone thought that it will only strengthen his marriage with Gisele as he would be able to devote more time to the family.

In fact, Tom had made it clear while announcing his retirement that he want to focus more on his family life and other ventures. However, much to everyone’s surprise, he decided to come back to the league within weeks.

Gisele Bündchen says she has done her part for husband Tom Brady

It was evident that Tom’s decision might hamper his relationship with Gisele and latest reports have suggested that the great QB’s married life is going through a critical make-or-break phase.

As reported by PageSix, while Tom is in Florida, Gisele was recently seen in New York. Apparently, she was spotted crying while talking to someone on the phone.

“Gisele was walking on her own on the West Side, crying into her mobile phone,” PageSix reported quoting an eyewitness. Moreover, Gisele is also not pleased with the way her recent interview with Elle Magazine came out.

The supermodel wanted the story to be more about her career but all the focus shifted to her relationship with Brady. “Gisele wanted the story to be about her career and her environmental work. But all the focus from the media was on her quotes about Tom,” an anonymous source reported.

“I’ve done my part, which is to be there for Brady. I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” Gisele told Elle magazine.

Gisele claimed that she has a lot of things left to accomplish and “at 42, she feels more connected with her purpose.” She went on to add that, “now it’s going to be her turn.”

Without a doubt, things aren’t looking good for the power couple at this point. It will be interesting to see how things turn out in the near future.

