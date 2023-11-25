East Rutherford, NJ November 24, 2023 — Miami quarterback,Tua Tagovailoa in the first half as the Miami Dolphins defeated the NY Jets 34-13 at MetLife Stadium on November 24, 2023 in East Rutherford, NJ to play in the first Black Friday NFL game.

In the rough-and-tumble world of professional football, injuries are almost a regular occurrence. Yet, during the recent Dolphins-Jets game, a particular incident caught the NFL world’s attention for an unusual reason. Miami Dolphins ‘ renowned quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa , experienced a serious arm injury recently, causing worry not only for his well-being but also about what might happen to his extensive tattoo work.

As fans settled in for a rare Friday NFL game, they were confronted with an unsettling sight. Early in the first quarter, Tua walked off the field with a startling cut on his right arm, an area known for its detailed tattoos. This wasn’t a small injury.

Tua had a significant chunk of flesh torn from his arm, requiring urgent care from the medical team. Thankfully, the Dolphins’ medical professionals acted swiftly, dressing the wound effectively. A tweet from ProFootball Talk, showing Tua’s injured and patched-up arm, quickly became the center of this unique conversation.

Fans expressed their disbelief and concern in the comment section, mostly about the fate of the tattoo. One fan noted, “That arm needs touchup ink now,” highlighting the worry about the tattoos’ integrity.

Another one wrote, “Does he lose part of the tattoo? That is the real question.”

A comment read, “He’s going to have to get that tattoo touched up.”

A fan mentioned, “That tattoo will never be the same.”

The overarching sentiment was clear: the injury might heal, but the tattoos might bear permanent scars.

Tua Tagovailoa Shrugs off Gruesome Gash

Despite the alarming appearance of the injury, Tua initially seemed relatively unaffected by it. Following the Dolphins’ 34-13 victory over the Jets, he discussed the incident.

“I didn’t notice it happen until I came to the sidelines,” Tua explained , attributing his delayed reaction to the adrenaline rush. Only when a teammate pointed out the “big gash” did he seek medical attention. Tua’s nonchalant attitude towards the injury, considering it part of the game’s physical toll, was evident.

However, the injury was more than just a minor scrape. It was a considerable piece of flesh missing from his arm, necessitating immediate medical attention. The team’s medical staff quickly bandaged it, allowing Tua to continue playing without interruption.

But beyond the physical injury, the concern for his tattoos remained a topic of discussion among fans. As Tua recovers and the NFL world continues to discuss his injury, this incident serves as a reminder of the diverse concerns and connections in professional sports.