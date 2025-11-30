mobile app bar

Ex-NFL QB Recalls the “Weirdest” Thanksgiving Day He Spent at Russell Wilson’s Home

Samnur Reza
Published

New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

NY Giants QB Russell Wilson had a pretty disappointing start to his 2025 season, which even led to him getting benched for rookie Jaxson Dart. But that snub did give Wilson more time with his family, especially during Thanksgiving. He had even invited a former Seattle teammate to the gathering. However, if Wilson thought that teammate would return home without talking trash, he was mistaken.

Yes, you read that right. That’s exactly what happened. Trevone Boykin, the undrafted QB who signed with the Seahawks in 2016, was the one to reveal on a recent podcast appearance that he spent Thanksgiving this year with Wilson, Ciara, and their kids.

And according to Boykin, the whole dinner setup felt “weird.” Wilson had not invited his parents, sisters, or any other family members. It was just him, Wilson, Ciara, their four kids, a chef, and two nannies.

Boykin was caught off guard because he says his family does Thanksgiving differently, and in his words, whoever has the most money in the family usually hosts everyone for Turkey Day.

“I come from a traditional, country-a** black family. If I got as much money as Russell Wilson, my whole family would talk bad about me if I ain’t fly everybody out for Thanksgiving… His mama wasn’t there. Sisters weren’t there,” Boykin said (via RapHouseTV).

“My family gonna do the food. If you’re the one with the money, we’re coming to your house… It’s literally him [Wilson], Ciara, me, baby future, the chef, and two nannies, and three dogs,” added the former NFL QB.

Boykin even threw shade at Future Zahir Wilburn, Wilson’s stepkid with Ciara from her previous relationship. So if anyone was being weird in this whole situation, it was Boykin. It is quite appalling that he was invited to a friend’s family Thanksgiving and decided to take shots at them for no reason. Boykin did not even consider the possibility that the Wilsons could have had another family Thanksgiving without guests like him there.

Fans naturally gave the former QB a reality check in the comments. “Obvious question: so why wasn’t he with HIS family,” one user asked.

“They invited you to their home for an intimate Thanksgiving dinner and you talk sh*t about them? Be grateful you irrelevant a** [expletive],” said another.

“This probably the reason he don’t invite much ppl to his crib for thanksgiving. Circle bout to get smaller now,” a third one wrote.

Wilson should definitely take that last user’s advice. Inviting someone like Boykin into his home only to get berated publicly has to be one of the most disrespectful outcomes possible.

And if Boykin had questions about why Wilson’s family was not at the dinner, he could have simply asked his former teammate. What a letdown.

