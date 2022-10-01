“Turf Paint Tore Odell Beckham Jr’s ACL”: Former Bengals Tight End CJ Uzomah Revealed Bizarre Reason Behind Star WR’s Injury

OBJ suffered a drastic injury during last season’s Super Bowl clash and former Bengals TE CJ Uzomah blames excess ‘middle of the field’ paint for that.

Odell Beckham Jr. is a name to reckon with in the world of the NFL. First roped in by the New York Giants back in 2014, Odell instantly impressed the fans and experts with his performances.

He was named offensive rookie of the year and as a result, he established himself as one of the brightest prospects in the NFL in super quick time.

In fact, in all of his first three seasons, he was named to the Pro Bowl every single time. However, Odell went to the Browns in 2019 where he just wasn’t able to find his groove.

In 2021, what was looking like a forgettable season for OBJ turned into the most memorable one when the Rams roped him in. He went on to play a major role in the team’s Super Bowl triumph.

Also read: Chasing fan records Odell Beckham Jr. recklessly changing lanes

CJ Uzomah blames the excess paint in the middle of the field for Odell Beckham Jr’s injury

Moreover, many believed that OBJ will be named the Super Bowl MVP as he was looking in fine form. However, the talented WR ended up tearing his ACL during the contest which eventually ruled him out of the first half of the 2022-23 season.

Interestingly, former Bengals Tight End CJ Uzomah revealed what could have been the main cause of the severe injury. During an appearance on “Bussin’ with the Boys” podcast, CJ claimed that the excess paint in the middle of the field during Super Bowl was the reason why OBJ had to suffer so much.

“We knew that the field felt kind of weird. Like, the paint. The paint, they had to keep going over it in the middle of the field. So we kind of as a team, offensively, we were like, ‘Ayo, that’s the spot you gotta control yourself,” CJ stated.

“That’s what we talked about, that’s what I told the tight ends immediately, that’s what the tight end coach told us immediately, that’s kind of what we told some of the receivers, like, ‘Hey, just letting you know that spot on the field is a little f*****g weird,'” he added.

These are the kind of details that miss the public eye quite often but end up having drastic repercussions. Moreover, this is something which could have been easily avoided but it wasn’t and as a result, OBJ ended up suffering big time.

Also read: “Aaron Rodgers would be called a Diva for this”: NFL fans react as angry Tom Brady shatters another tablet