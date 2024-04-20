2024 NFL Draft: Caleb Williams Aims for 8 Super Bowl Rings, Surpassing Mahomes and Brady

April 25 2024 is a crucial day for USC Trojans #13 Quarterback Caleb Williams. It is the opening day of the NFL Draft 2024 and Caleb would tilt his attention towards Detroit, as he sets inroads for an NFL career. Indeed, the 22-year-old has drawn interest from several teams, with the Chicago Bears being the clear favorites. In a major admission, the promising QB has confirmed two striking details that envisage his goals in the coming years.

As per NFL Notifications, his phone screensaver has listed his two major goals – the Super Bowl and the NFL Draft. Taking a step above Tom Brady, the young QB wants to finish his career with 8 Super Bowl rings, 1 more than the retired legend. And his urgent goal is to become the first pick in the NFL Draft 2024 to set a confident beginning to his NFL career. Both goals reveal the ambitious side of the #13 QB.

Caleb’s goal of becoming the number one pick could materialize despite competition from Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy. This is because the Chicago Bears have already declared their interest in Caleb. But what about 8 rings? Caleb’s idol Patrick Mahomes is the nearest contender to Brady’s 7 rings in the Super Bowl. It took 22 years for Brady to win his 7 rings.

And for Mahomes, the journey is not much different, having won 3 rings in his 7 years in the NFL. So, the task in front of Caleb requires him to take a long shot. And notably, he has devised a 20-year plan to materialize his goal. What are the inside details of his two-decade-long strategy?Inside Caleb Williams’s 20-year Plan To Outclass Tom Brady

Inside Caleb William’s 20-year Super Bowl Plan

Interestingly, Tom Brady’s two-decade success story with the Patriots is the same source behind Caleb’s game plan. After studying Brady, he realized that his longevity with the Patriots played a major role in his outstanding achievements as a quarterback. As a result, he is planning to emulate Tom Brady to bag eight rings and stamp his legacy.

In his latest appearance on ‘The Pivot Podcast’ the QB revealed he wants to play in one place for 20 years. Interestingly, it followed TB12’s playbook of lending support to one team in the major phase of his career. It clearly describes how the 22-year-old wants to devise his career in a way that he could surpass the GOAT.

“Now that I want to play in one place for 20 years, and chase one guy, No. 12 (Tom Brady). I want a place that loves ball. That’s all I’ve heard about Chicago so far, which is exciting for me,” said Caleb. His words indeed signal his interest towards the Bears, and his priority to chase legend Brady. But the stats don’t favor Caleb at this point in time because the Bears had last won a Super Bowl in 1986, which was 14 years before his own birth.

Thus the task in hand for Caleb is to help reinvent his team in the NFC to become a top force. It is going to be a challenging road for him. If Caleb continues to play in the NFL for another 23 years (like Brady did), he needs to get his first title in his first 3 years. And he needs to keep winning one trophy every 3 years, to outmatch Brady’s record. With his priorities already clear, the young gun is determined to prove his critics wrong. While the challenge ahead is tough, Williams seems determined and confident enough to run through the currents.